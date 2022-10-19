Zürich Women v Juventus Femminile

Second Half begins Zürich Women 0, Juventus Femminile 0.
Line-ups
Zürich Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 21Romero
- 11Riesen
- 8Stierli
- 26Vetterlein
- 15Rey
- 9Markou
- 2Mégroz
- 5Bernauer
- 17Piubel
- 24Dubs
- 20Humm
Substitutes
- 4Pando
- 6Wos
- 7Pilgrim
- 10Pinther
- 16Enz
- 19Egli
- 23Schärz
- 30Kaspar
- 31Bollmann
Juventus Femminile
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Peyraud-Magnin
- 71Lenzini
- 32Sembrant
- 23Salvai
- 13Boattin
- 77Gunnarsdóttir
- 2Pedersen
- 15Grosso
- 7Cernoia
- 10Girelli
- 5Nildén
Substitutes
- 1Aprile
- 3Gama
- 8Rosucci
- 9Cantore
- 11Bonansea
- 12Lundorf
- 19Zamanian
- 21Caruso
- 22Bonfantini
- 29Pfattner
- 33Duljan
- 38Forcinella
- Referee:
- Ainara Andrea Acevedo Dudley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Zürich Women 0, Juventus Femminile 0.
Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Seraina Piubel (Zürich Women).
Foul by Amanda Nildén (Juventus Femminile).
Post update
Julia Stierli (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sara Gunnarsdóttir (Juventus Femminile).
Post update
Kim Dubs (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Amanda Nildén (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Naomi Mégroz (Zürich Women).
Offside, Juventus Femminile. Sara Gunnarsdóttir tries a through ball, but Cristiana Girelli is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Fabienne Humm (Zürich Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kim Dubs with a cross.
Offside, Juventus Femminile. Linda Sembrant tries a through ball, but Cristiana Girelli is caught offside.
Julia Grosso (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Seraina Piubel (Zürich Women).
Attempt missed. Amanda Nildén (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli.
Offside, Zürich Women. Laura Vetterlein tries a through ball, but Fabienne Humm is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Valentina Cernoia (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli.
Foul by Sara Gunnarsdóttir (Juventus Femminile).
Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.