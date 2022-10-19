Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group D
Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino2Benfica WomenBenfica Women0

Barcelona Femenino v Benfica Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 24Font
  • 15Bronze
  • 2Paredes
  • 4León Cebrián
  • 22Rábano
  • 14Bonmatí
  • 23Engen
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 7Crnogorcevic
  • 20Oshoala
  • 9Caldentey Oliver

Substitutes

  • 3Codina
  • 6Pina
  • 8Torrejón
  • 10Hansen
  • 16Rolfö
  • 18da Silva Ferreira
  • 21Walsh
  • 27Pérez
  • 37Font

Benfica Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 66Campos Costa
  • 7Cantuário da Silva
  • 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
  • 15da Silva Costa
  • 71da Silva
  • 6Martins Faria
  • 21Domínguez Encinas
  • 17Norton
  • 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
  • 20Lacasse
  • 9Silva Sobrinho

Substitutes

  • 1Talbert
  • 8da Silva Cintra
  • 11Negrão
  • 16Ucheibe
  • 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
  • 27Santos
  • 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
  • 33Pintassilgo
  • 77Manjenje Nogueira Silva
Referee:
Ionela Pesu

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelona FemeninoAway TeamBenfica Women
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home7
Away0
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Carole Costa.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona Femenino 2, Benfica Women 0. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Asisat Oshoala with a headed pass.

  3. Post update

    Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nycole Raysla (Benfica Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mapi León.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Cloé Lacasse.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ingrid Engen (Barcelona Femenino).

  9. Post update

    Andreia Norton (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nycole Raysla (Benfica Women).

  14. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona Femenino 1, Benfica Women 0. Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Asisat Oshoala.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

