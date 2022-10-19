Barcelona Femenino v Benfica Women

Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Carole Costa.
Line-ups
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 24Font
- 15Bronze
- 2Paredes
- 4León Cebrián
- 22Rábano
- 14Bonmatí
- 23Engen
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 7Crnogorcevic
- 20Oshoala
- 9Caldentey Oliver
Substitutes
- 3Codina
- 6Pina
- 8Torrejón
- 10Hansen
- 16Rolfö
- 18da Silva Ferreira
- 21Walsh
- 27Pérez
- 37Font
Benfica Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 66Campos Costa
- 7Cantuário da Silva
- 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
- 15da Silva Costa
- 71da Silva
- 6Martins Faria
- 21Domínguez Encinas
- 17Norton
- 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
- 20Lacasse
- 9Silva Sobrinho
Substitutes
- 1Talbert
- 8da Silva Cintra
- 11Negrão
- 16Ucheibe
- 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
- 27Santos
- 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
- 33Pintassilgo
- 77Manjenje Nogueira Silva
- Referee:
- Ionela Pesu
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona Femenino 2, Benfica Women 0. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Asisat Oshoala with a headed pass.
Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nycole Raysla (Benfica Women).
Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mapi León.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Cloé Lacasse.
Foul by Ingrid Engen (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Andreia Norton (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Nycole Raysla (Benfica Women).
Lucy Bronze (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona Femenino 1, Benfica Women 0. Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Asisat Oshoala.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.