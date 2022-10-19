Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic and Glasgow City continued their perfect start in the SWPL1 as both clubs made it eight consecutive wins.

The pair leapfrog Rangers by three points at the top, having played a game more, after Celtic beat Dundee United 4-0 while City shrugged off a red card to win 5-0 at Glasgow Women.

Hibernian shoot up to fifth after their 3-1 win over Aberdeen, who were reduced to 10 late on.

The matches were rearranged from the weekend of the Queen's death.

Fran Alonso's Celtic had a two-goal cushion at Gussie Park inside the opening seven minutes. Jacynta latched on to a well-timed pass to slot by Fiona McNicoll before Clarissa Larisey stabbed home the second two minutes later.

Second-half efforts from the head of Caitlin Hayes and the boot of Tegan Bowie send Celtic top on goal difference.

City's Emily Whelan got her seventh and eighth league goals of the season either side of defender Jenna Clark's header.

New Zealand international Meikayla Moore was initially shown a yellow card but after consultation between the officials, it was upgraded to a red with just over an hour played.

It proved to be no disadvantage for City as substitute Clare Walsh netted a fourth just a minute after entering the pitch before Abbi Grant rounded off the scoring in style.

Scotland Under-19 international Eilidh Adams opened the scoring for Hibs on the stroke of half-time.

Aberdeen were back on level terms through Bayley Hutchison but only for a matter of minutes before Leah Eddie netted directly from a corner.

Dons midfielder Eilidh Shore was shown red before an own goal secured the win for the Edinburgh side.

Aberdeen remain in search of their first league win of the season, having picked up just one point in the opening eight games.