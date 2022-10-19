Elche v Real Madrid

Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).
Line-ups
Elche
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Badia
- 14Palacios Zapata
- 5Verdú
- 6Bigas
- 23Clerc
- 21Mascarell
- 11Morente Oliva
- 8Gutiérrez Parejo
- 10Milla
- 22Fernández Mercau
- 9Boyé
Substitutes
- 1Werner
- 3Roco
- 4González
- 7Pastore
- 12Quina
- 15Collado
- 16Chaves de la Torre
- 17Ferrández Pomares
- 18Martí
- 19Ponce
- 20Gumbau
- 24Lirola
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 22Rüdiger
- 4Alaba
- 15Valverde
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 21Rodrygo
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Camavinga
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 18Tchouaméni
- 23Mendy
- 26López Andúgar
- 30Cañizares
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Nicolás Fernández Mercau (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Pere Milla (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).
Goal!
Goal! Elche 0, Real Madrid 1. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tete Morente (Elche).
David Alaba (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tete Morente (Elche).
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Raúl Guti (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
VAR Decision: No Goal Elche 0-0 Real Madrid.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, Real Madrid. Rodrygo tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.