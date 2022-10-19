Close menu
Spanish La Liga
ElcheElche0Real MadridReal Madrid1

Elche v Real Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Elche

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Badia
  • 14Palacios Zapata
  • 5Verdú
  • 6Bigas
  • 23Clerc
  • 21Mascarell
  • 11Morente Oliva
  • 8Gutiérrez Parejo
  • 10Milla
  • 22Fernández Mercau
  • 9Boyé

Substitutes

  • 1Werner
  • 3Roco
  • 4González
  • 7Pastore
  • 12Quina
  • 15Collado
  • 16Chaves de la Torre
  • 17Ferrández Pomares
  • 18Martí
  • 19Ponce
  • 20Gumbau
  • 24Lirola

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 15Valverde
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Camavinga
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 23Mendy
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 30Cañizares
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamElcheAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).

  2. Post update

    Nicolás Fernández Mercau (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Pere Milla (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Elche 0, Real Madrid 1. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  10. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).

  12. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tete Morente (Elche).

  14. Post update

    David Alaba (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tete Morente (Elche).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Raúl Guti (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Elche 0-0 Real Madrid.

  19. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Rodrygo tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 19th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid109102381528
2Barcelona97112141722
3Real Sociedad107121612422
4Atl Madrid10622168820
5Real Betis10622136720
6Ath Bilbao105321981118
7Villarreal9432123915
8Valencia104331711615
9Osasuna9414910-113
10Rayo Vallecano103341113-212
11Real Valladolid103251015-511
12Sevilla102441015-510
13Celta Vigo103161120-910
14Espanyol92341216-49
15Mallorca10235711-49
16Getafe102351018-89
17Girona92251215-38
18Almería9216815-77
19Cádiz10145417-137
20Elche10037622-163
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories