Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Man Utd forward over early exit down tunnel

Cristiano Ronaldo watches from the Manchester United bench
Ronaldo (top right) has only started two of Manchester United's 12 Premier League matches this season, completing only one full game in the 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he will "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after the unused substitute walked down the tunnel minutes before the end of the win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo, 37, left in the 89th minute, shortly after Ten Hag brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga.

"I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory," said Ten Hag.

"I have seen him, but I haven't spoken with him."

Despite United having only made three of their five permitted substitutions in Wednesday's 2-0 home win, Ronaldo decided to leave the bench early and disappeared down the Old Trafford tunnel.

It came three days after he showed his displeasure at being substituted against Newcastle.

After Sunday's 0-0 draw Ten Hag said he had "no problem" with Ronaldo's negative reaction, but added the Portuguese must convince him "he has to stay on".

Former England striker Gary Lineker said Ronaldo's behaviour unnecessarily took attention from United's performance against Spurs.

"I'm sorry, that is unacceptable - it is so poor," Lineker said on Wednesday's Match of the Day.

Pundits Ashley Williams and Micah Richards agreed with Lineker.

"For one of the greats of the game to do that when your team are winning, making it about him, is disappointing," said former England defender Richards.

Ex-Wales captain Williams added: "It was a great night for Manchester United and here we are again talking about Cristiano Ronaldo - even though he didn't play."

'Disrespectful' & 'sums his attitude up' - your thoughts on Ronaldo's early exit

Ed: Disrespectful of Ronaldo to walk down the tunnel early rather than waiting to congratulate his team-mates on the pitch. Being a great doesn't stop at scoring goals.

Manny: Ronaldo walking down the tunnel instead of staying to celebrate the win with his team-mates pretty much sums his attitude up. Donny van de Beek had it a lot worse for two whole seasons and stayed more professional than the "most professional player in the game".

Dr Che: Ronaldo's recent antics betray his widely acclaimed professionalism. He needs to be reminded that he is almost 38.

Mike Greenwood: Poor from Ronaldo, he's separating himself completely from the current squad. He'll always be a legend at Old Trafford but he needs dropping from the squad as he's now doing more harm than good.

Mike: We always play better without Ronaldo.

  • Comment posted by Front Room, today at 00:22

    Get rid of Ronaldo. His behaviour affects the rest of the team. And this is from a Manchester City fan!!!

  • Comment posted by Pudsey1845, today at 00:22

    Unprofessional not to be there at the end - Fergie wouldn't put up with that & I don't think ETH will either.

  • Comment posted by BeigeAthleticGhost, today at 00:21

    ten Hag, the relative unknown, is on a huge ego trip with his treatment of Ronaldo. Absolutely shameful.

  • Comment posted by Canice, today at 00:21

    He’s a United legend! United could match his wages but not his ambition. He should’ve been let go but circumstances out of his control prevented same. Another United legend fell out with United too - Keane. I’ve too many good memories of Ronaldo when United mattered. ( Glazers must be loving this - think about it ).

  • Comment posted by tombutcher, today at 00:20

    To be fair he got 18 in 30 PL games last season - it doesn't make his actions right but how do Rashford and Martial suddenly start ahead of him?

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 00:21

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Ronaldo wants out

  • Comment posted by CharlieM, today at 00:19

    A rather silly little boy ... rather like a lot of his Manure team-mates. Did he get it from them? Or did they get it from him? And does anybody care?!

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 00:21

      Leanne replied:
      Just by commenting, it proves that you care very much.

  • Comment posted by JD_Toronto, today at 00:18

    January can’t come any sooner

  • Comment posted by oldmytruck, today at 00:16

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 00:16

    CR7 hissy fit.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 00:15

    Here's an idea Erik... SACK YOURSELF YOU EGOTISTICAL DUTCHMAN! All you have done is anger as many top players as possible. Casemiro included, until today! YOU have ZERO respect for top players, just like Van Gaal and Van Marwijk and THAT is the reason why you will struggle, not just at Man United, but at bigger clubs, because you will try to destroy their philosophies.
    SACK YOURSELF!

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 00:19

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Get off the fence will you - might get splinters in your ...

  • Comment posted by Kermit, today at 00:15

    Are we forgetting he doesn’t want to play for us anymore?! Fantastic player, glad we had him last yr & wish him well for the future. BUT… the very public attempts to engineer a move over the summer - & he’s still looking to leave now - should stop this nonsense. He doesn’t want to play for us anymore! United - the team who gave him is platform! He wants to move on, so should United. #getrid.

  • Comment posted by Paris, today at 00:14

    When you have Ronaldo in the side, everything is about him. He still regards himself as a footballing god. But time moves on, and now his former Real teammate is the Balon d'Or. How that must grate on Ronaldo, who is desperate to win his fight with Messi.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 00:13

  • Comment posted by oldmytruck, today at 00:12

  • Comment posted by Triffid, today at 00:11

    Double check my comments all u want BBC. I call them thugs because the grab the front pages for their numerous Court Cases far more often than they grab the back page !. Check away.

    • Reply posted by Appondani, today at 00:14

      Appondani replied:
      Aside from the obvious, name 10 recent court cases. If they are that "Numerous" you'll have little difficulty.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 00:11

    Get rid of the petulant man..
    Its all about him. Ronaldo. Me. Me. Me.
    Selfish man.

  • Comment posted by thickskinned chemistry , today at 00:11

    Waaaaaaaaaaaaah!!!!!!!!!!!!
    im the best player in the world!!!!!!!!
    WAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!!!!!i
    ts all about ME!!!!!!
    ME!!!!!!!!
    ME!!!!!!!!
    The egos petulant behaviour sums him up and the soft attitude of the club towards the overpaid brats there.
    Eric ten pence will do zero about the most paid footballer in the PL as he still flogs shirts to the gullible.

  • Comment posted by A A, today at 00:10

    2-0 controlling the game should have put him on he deserves that much at least

    • Reply posted by oldmytruck, today at 00:13

      oldmytruck replied:
  • Comment posted by gas man, today at 00:10

    sadly it's the end of his career. he just needs to handle his frustration better.

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 00:10

    Just don't give him the attention who even cares we won and played amazing! Everyones like "don't let it distract from a good performance" but also here's 3 articles about it and 500 comments from people whinging about him getting attention... just ignore him!

