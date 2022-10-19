Last updated on .From the section Wales

Rhys Norrington-Davies shows his disappointment after getting injured at the Coventry Building Society Arena

Wales defender Rhys Norrington-Davies is a World Cup fitness concern after suffering a hamstring injury during Sheffield United's defeat at Coventry City on Wednesday.

Norrington-Davies, 23, was carried off after just 12 minutes of his side's 1-0 loss to the Sky Blues.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom says the Blades will assess Norrington-Davies' World Cup chances.

"Let's not jump the gun - let's wait and see," he said.

"He was in full flight, it was a great turn of speed. When people pull up like that, it's damage to the hamstring.

"I know what he'll be thinking, he'll be fearing the worst for the World Cup and everything now, but we'll know more in the next couple of days."

Wales' first World Cup campaign since 1958 begins when they face the USA on 21 November, with Robert Page due to name his squad early next month.