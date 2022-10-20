Danny Schofield has been out of football since his sacking by Huddersfield Town in September

League Two side Doncaster Rovers have appointed former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Schofield as their head coach on a one-year rolling contract.

The 42-year-old was put in charge of the Championship Terriers in the summer but lasted just nine games before being sacked with the club 23rd in the table.

Schofield replaces Gary McSheffrey, who was sacked by Doncaster on Monday.

"This is a new challenge and one I'm ready to give my all to in order to make it a success," he said.

"I'm a Doncaster lad. I'm from the area so I know this place well. I know the supporters. I know what the ambitions of the club are.

"It seemed a really good fit for me and one I really think can work."

The club cited a "lack of progress" after sacking McSheffrey, who was in charge when they were relegated from League One last season after five years in the division.

A miserable 2021-22 carried on into the current campaign and despite initially going six games unbeaten at the start of the season results stagnated, with the club now 12th in League Two.

During his playing career, Schofield spent 10 years with Huddersfield between 1998 and 2008 and moved into coaching following his retirement in 2016.

Having coached with Leeds United alongside Carlos Corberan, Schofield went on to join Middlesbrough as their under-23 assistant coach.

From there he returned to Huddersfield as under-19 coach, and later took charge of the club on an interim basis following the sacking of Danny Cowley, and was promoted to head coach when Corberan left in July - after the club had been beaten in the Championship play-off final.

"It was important for the club to act swiftly and get the right man and we're delighted with his appointment," said Doncaster's head of football operations James Coppinger.

"Sixty per cent of our squad are 18 to 23, which is what we call a development phase. It's an important phase.

"Having a coach who has been through that, who understands what it takes, who has developed players, who has a methodology and a way of working and understanding of how he wants to play and coaches that way of playing, it's a big pull for me."