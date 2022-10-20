Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Adam May has played 112 games for Cambridge United, scoring 10 goals

Cambridge United midfielder Adam May is unlikely to play again this season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2-1 defeat by Bristol Rovers on 8 October.

May, signed from Portsmouth in the summer of 2020, has made 16 appearances this season, scoring once.

"It's a squad that is incredibly stretched at the moment," boss Mark Bonner said, following Tuesday's 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Ipswich Town.

Cambridge are at home to Port Vale on Saturday and hoping to end a run of four successive defeats in League One.