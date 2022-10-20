Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gareth Bale has played only 346 of a potential 1,140 minutes for LAFC since his MLS debut

Gareth Bale's fitness is once again in question as the World Cup approaches, as he sat out LAFC's MLS conference semi-final with a leg injury.

Bale was not included in the squad for his club's 3-2 win over Los Angeles Galaxy on Thursday.

Wales kick-off their World Cup campaign on Monday, 21 November.

Bale has made one five-minute appearance for LAFC since playing 90 minutes for Wales against Poland last month.

Wales captain Bale, 33, has made 12 appearances in MLS since his Los Angeles debut against Nashville in July but has started in only two of those games.

The five-time Champions League winner joined the California club in June after his contract with Real Madrid expired following nine years with the Spanish club.

Bale made just seven appearances for Madrid in his final season, having become a peripheral figure with the La Liga giants, partially because of injury.

However, he scored two brilliant goals in a vintage individual performance to take Wales a step closer to World Cup qualification in March's play-off semi-final win over Austria.

Bale - Wales all-time leading male goalscorer - then scored the only goal in June as Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 to reach the finals for the first time since 1958.

He has scored two goals for LAFC.