Michael Beale has led QPR to the top of the Championship table

Wolves' hunt for a new manager continues after QPR boss Michael Beale turned down an approach from the club.

Beale was the first choice to replace Bruno Lage, who was sacked on 2 October, after Julen Lopetegui also said no to the job.

Wolves made their approach on Thursday morning, mindful QPR had a game in the Championship on Wednesday.

It had been thought the process would be smooth, but the 42-year-old has told QPR he wants to stay at Loftus Road.

"There's been a lot in the background and it has been a difficult few days for me personally because I was really focused on here and everything came a little bit out of the blue," Beale told the club's website external-link .

"These things really do snowball and everybody has an opinion of you and what decision you are going to make. I really did try to be honest in all of the interviews I have done and the most important thing was keeping the players focused.

"When I joined the club in the summer, I found an ownership that was really honest about what they wanted and were giving me my first opportunity to be a manager. I took that task on with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement and they enabled me to recruit some players I really wanted to work with.

"It is the aim for me to go and work in the Premier League, like it is for all of our players, and the idea is to try to go there ourselves as a group. If we are doing well, there will be speculation or a temptation.

"Wolves are a fantastic football club and it was a real privilege to be asked to go and speak to them but I didn't think it was the right moment because I entered into an agreement here and integrity and loyalty are a real big thing for me.

"I have been all in here and I have asked others to be all in so I can't be the first person to run away from the ship."

Wolves, who are 18th in the Premier League,have also spoken to former manager Nuno Espirito Santo and recently departed Lyon head coach Peter Bosz about the vacancy at Molineux.

Interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins are now set to continue in their role for Sunday's encounter with fellow strugglers Leicester, with the chances growing that Wolves could wait until the World Cup break to make a permanent appointment.