Tyson Fury sponsors Morecambe's home and away shorts

World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury says he could invest millions into hometown club Morecambe after being offered the chance to buy them.

The Shrimps are up for sale after owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring stepped down from the board.

The pair also owned rugby union side Worcester Warriors, which went into administration on 5 October.

"I've been offered to buy Morecambe. I own the training facilities anyway and training gym. So who knows?" he said.

"So I was thinking I invest X amount of millions in them. Basically throw it at them and keep them going up."

Fury, who lives in Morecambe and trains in the Lancashire town, announced a sponsorship deal with the League One club in July and owns a gym connected to their Mazuma Stadium home.

His comments come on the same day it was announced the 34-year-old will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout, beginning with a fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.

Morecambe are bottom of the table and are six points adrift of safety with just one win in 13 games so far this season.

Boss Derek Adams previously said that he was worried about the future of the club and questioned where the necessary investment would come from after they were put up for sale.

Co-chairman Rod Taylor subsequently said that there was no concern they would miss payments to staff or players despite Worcester Warriors' plight.

'Fury being owner is believable'

Analysis - BBC Radio Lancashire's Andy Bayes

The notion of Tyson Fury being the next owner of Morecambe is a believable one. He ticks the boxes of being locally based with the finances to help the club maintain its League One status.

His family home is in the area and has been for some time. He owns the gym situated at the Mazuma Stadium as well as other training facilities.

Fury's involvement with the Shrimps has grown over recent months with his 'Gypsy King' brand appearing on the shorts of the men's team and the shirts of the women's team as part of a sponsorship deal.

Morecambe are in need of a new owner having been put up for sale last month.

Co-chairman Rod Taylor told BBC Radio Lancashire on 6 October: "I just hope and pray that the right owner is found and we can continue the progress we've made. The last thing you want is uncertainty and as far as I'm concerned, it's business as usual until I'm told otherwise."

Manager Derek Adams has stated that funds from cup progress would be the only additional income to add to his transfer budget without a takeover.

If Fury has serious interest in taking the club on, it would be arguably the biggest news in its proud history.