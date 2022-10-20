VAR will make its much-anticipated debut in the Scottish Premiership on Friday night as Hibernian host St Johnstone at a sold-out Easter Road.

Officials will be hoping for a quiet night away from controversy, but there is rarely a tranquil evening in Scottish football.

The other 10 sides play on Saturday, starting at lunchtime when leaders Celtic travel to face a depleted Hearts at Tynecastle, while Rangers will look to react at home to Livingston. Two of the bottom three sides - Kilmarnock and Ross County - meet in Ayrshire.

Here are some of the key things to look out for across the weekend.

Game of the weekend: Hibs v St Johnstone

It has to be the Friday game, where all eyes will be on how VAR operates in Scottish football for the first time, with Kevin Clancy taking charge on the pitch and Willie Collum running the remote controls.

Years of training and preparation for officials will be put into action, and we have been told to expect some teething problems as everyone gets up to speed.

Hibs will have their biggest home crowd for 33 years after selling out Easter Road, which means the technology will be tested amidst a febrile atmosphere. There could be fireworks.

On the pitch, there is intrigue too. Hibs boss Lee Johnson has been pretty scathing of his players after last week's 6-1 hammering at Celtic. He criticised "schoolboy" defending, and questioned whether his players have an inferiority complex against the Old Firm.

Johnson says he has since spoken to psychologists and believes his players were beaten before they even walked out onto the Celtic Park turf.

It's big talk from the manager whose team have now suffered back-to-back defeats. Will he get the required response?

As for St Johnstone, their positive start to the season has stalled recently. They've lost three in a row, albeit all by one goal and one of those was a last-gasp defeat by Celtic. Callum Davidson's side had a hold over Hibs for a spell, but they've not beaten them in five matches, losing four.

They could do with reversing that to steal a march on the three sides below them who play on Saturday.

Player to watch: Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock)

Kilmarnock winger Daniel Armstrong headed in the winner against Dundee United on Tuesday night

Armstrong has been growing in influence for Kilmarnock this season.

The winger has scored in both of his side's Premiership wins and headed the winner against Dundee United to send them through to the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

In the goalless draw against St Mirren last weekend, the former Raith Rovers man was on the ball more than any of his team-mates, delivered nine crosses and had the most passes into the final third of anyone.

His direct style and dribbling ability have been bolstered with end product and he will look to maintain his form in a crucial duel with fellow strugglers Ross County on Saturday.

Manager spotlight: Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers have won four league games in a row since the 4-0 loss to Celtic, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two. It's not the sort of form which hints at a manager feeling heat.

But the boos which echoed around Ibrox after the 1-0 win in the League Cup against Dundee tell a different story.

When you add the heavy Champions League defeats to that derby loss, the picture does not look quite as rosy for Van Bronckhorst and there is a sense from some fans that the team has yet to fire this season.

Critics argue the Dutchman has not created a discernible style and the team is looking pedestrian in attack.

A match at home to Livingston, who they have beaten seven times in a row, does not spell danger for the Rangers boss on paper, and an upset seems unlikely.

But many will be looking for Rangers to put in a high-intensity performance which excites and leads to plenty of goals as well as a victory. If it turns out to be another low-key affair, questions will linger.

Elsewhere, Motherwell host Aberdeen at Fir Park with both managers looking to arrest some concerning statistics. Steven Hammell's side have won just twice at home this season, and are on a run of one win in seven games.

Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen, meanwhile, have recovered well from the 4-0 defeat by Dundee United with two wins, but have won just two of their last 23 league away games.

Can either rewrite the narrative?