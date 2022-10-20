Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham's players were unhappy after Southampton's goal was allowed to stand

West Ham have been charged by the Football Association after their players surrounded referee Peter Bankes during Sunday's draw at Southampton.

The West Ham players were angered by the decision to allow Romain Perraud's goal in the 1-1 draw.

They felt Bankes blocked Jarrod Bowen's path as he attempted to beat Perraud to the ball in the 20th minute.

The club have been charged with failing to ensure that its players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

West Ham have until Monday to respond.

Manager David Moyes, who also felt Tomas Soucek should have been awarded a penalty, said afterwards that the video assistant referee needed "to go to Specsavers".

A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers following scenes at several Premier League matches last weekend.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was charged on Tuesday after being sent off against Manchester City for berating an assistant referee.

Manchester United have also been charged after their players surrounded referee Craig Pawson during Sunday's game against Newcastle.