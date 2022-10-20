Kevin Nicholson spent almost two years as manager of Torquay United between 2015 and 2017

Exeter City caretaker manager Kevin Nicholson hopes the club decides on a successor to Matt Taylor soon.

The former Torquay manager, now a youth coach at the Grecians, has been in temporary charge since Taylor left to join Rotherham United on 3 October.

In that time he has guided City to a League One win at Barnsley as well as losses to Charlton and Oxford.

"I think everybody's aware the longer it goes it's not great. I think it needs to be sorted," he said.

"The lads have been great for me, they've given everything that they can with what they've got, they've had a lot of work, a lot of travel.

"The illnesses and those kind of things haven't helped, but I haven't got a single question mark over any of them for their attitude and how hard they've worked for me.

"They just need to know if it's me great, we're on together now and let's kick on, and if it's not okay, who's coming in, get their minds at rest and stop listening to the noise."

Nicholson is set to be in charge for Saturday's League One match with Fleetwood Town, where he will hope he can have some defensive experience back after injury and illness saw him lose players including Josh Key, Pierce Sweeney, Jonathan Grounds and Cheick Diabate in recent weeks.

But Nicholson was quick to praise the way the club had gone about their search for a successor to Taylor, who masterminded Exeter's promotion to the third tier last season.

"They're doing everything as right as it can be done," he told BBC Sport.

"They're making sure they've listened to everybody, they're making sure they've put their heads together and they're making sure they make a good decision and that's good on their part.

"I'm having a fantastic experience working with a great group of players at a football club that is incredibly well run and doing things the right way."