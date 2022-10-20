Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Sutton United captain Craig Eastmond scored the only goal of the game in their 1-0 win against AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon and coach Rob Tuvey have been charged by the Football Association following their 1-0 defeat against Sutton United.

Craig Eastmond's 30th-minute strike was met with complaints from Dons players, with boss Johnnie Jackson booked for his touchline protests.

Tuvey's charge relates to an incident with an official after the final whistle.

The club and Tuvey have until Monday to respond to the charges.

"It's alleged the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 31st minute," an FA spokesperson said.

"The AFC Wimbledon coach [Tuvey] allegedly used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official after the final whistle of this game."

The Dons are 17th in League Two with 12 points from 13 games and have lost their last two matches. They face Rochdale away on Saturday.