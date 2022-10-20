FA Cup: BBC to show Hereford v Portsmouth and South Shields v Forest Green
The FA Cup first round will get under way live on the BBC when two-time winners Portsmouth travel to non-league Hereford on Friday, 4 November.
BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show that tie (19:55 GMT).
The BBC will also show South Shields, from the seventh tier of English football, host League One Forest Green Rovers on 5 November.
Live coverage of that tie will be on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (12:00 GMT).
Pompey, who are also now in League One, won the trophy in 1939 and 2008.