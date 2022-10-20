Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Portsmouth were in the Premier League when they last won the FA Cup

The FA Cup first round will get under way live on the BBC when two-time winners Portsmouth travel to non-league Hereford on Friday, 4 November.

BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show that tie (19:55 GMT).

The BBC will also show South Shields, from the seventh tier of English football, host League One Forest Green Rovers on 5 November.

Live coverage of that tie will be on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (12:00 GMT).

Pompey, who are also now in League One, won the trophy in 1939 and 2008.