Vllaznia Femra v Real Madrid Femenino

Attempt missed. Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Vllaznia Femra
Formation 5-4-1
- 33Williams-Mosier
- 30Popovic
- 6Maliqi
- 26Knox
- 14Franja
- 16Gjini
- 9Patterson
- 15Berisha
- 8Cavanaugh
- 11Doçi
- 31Baska
Substitutes
- 1Raxhimi
- 2Vuksani
- 4Davidson
- 10Ramadani
- 12Rexhepi
- 13Piranaj
- 17Lufo
- 18Borci
- 19Gjergji
- 21Kodra
- 24Saranovic
- 25Panayiotou
Real Madrid Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rodríguez Rivero
- 2Robles
- 14Sousa Feitoza
- 4Gálvez
- 23Svava
- 6TolettiSubstituted forOrozat 45'minutes
- 24Olofsson
- 21Zornoza
- 22del CastilloSubstituted forFellerat 67'minutes
- 10González
- 7CarmonaBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 3Abelleira
- 5Andrés
- 8Oroz
- 9García
- 12Navarro
- 13Gerard
- 15Florentino
- 16Hansen
- 18Rodriguez
- 20Feller
- 30de Gracia
- Referee:
- Catarina Campos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away16
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino).
Gresa Berisha (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Maite Oroz (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Sara Maliqi.
Attempt blocked. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofie Svava with a cross.
Substitution, Real Madrid Femenino. Naomie Feller replaces Athenea del Castillo.
Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Aleksandra Popovic.
Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Megi Doçi.
Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Aleksandra Popovic.
Attempt saved. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Claudia Zornoza.
Sofie Svava (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aleksandra Popovic (Vllaznia Femra).
Kenti Robles (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra).
Attempt missed. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Sofie Svava with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Luçije Gjini.
Attempt blocked. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Freja Olofsson (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maite Oroz.