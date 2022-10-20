Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group A
Vllaznia FemraVllaznia Femra0Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid Femenino1

Vllaznia Femra v Real Madrid Femenino

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Vllaznia Femra

Formation 5-4-1

  • 33Williams-Mosier
  • 30Popovic
  • 6Maliqi
  • 26Knox
  • 14Franja
  • 16Gjini
  • 9Patterson
  • 15Berisha
  • 8Cavanaugh
  • 11Doçi
  • 31Baska

Substitutes

  • 1Raxhimi
  • 2Vuksani
  • 4Davidson
  • 10Ramadani
  • 12Rexhepi
  • 13Piranaj
  • 17Lufo
  • 18Borci
  • 19Gjergji
  • 21Kodra
  • 24Saranovic
  • 25Panayiotou

Real Madrid Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 2Robles
  • 14Sousa Feitoza
  • 4Gálvez
  • 23Svava
  • 6TolettiSubstituted forOrozat 45'minutes
  • 24Olofsson
  • 21Zornoza
  • 22del CastilloSubstituted forFellerat 67'minutes
  • 10González
  • 7CarmonaBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 3Abelleira
  • 5Andrés
  • 8Oroz
  • 9García
  • 12Navarro
  • 13Gerard
  • 15Florentino
  • 16Hansen
  • 18Rodriguez
  • 20Feller
  • 30de Gracia
Referee:
Catarina Campos

Match Stats

Home TeamVllaznia FemraAway TeamReal Madrid Femenino
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home0
Away25
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away16
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino).

  3. Post update

    Gresa Berisha (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maite Oroz (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Sara Maliqi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofie Svava with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid Femenino. Naomie Feller replaces Athenea del Castillo.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Aleksandra Popovic.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Megi Doçi.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Aleksandra Popovic.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Claudia Zornoza.

  12. Post update

    Sofie Svava (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandra Popovic (Vllaznia Femra).

  14. Post update

    Kenti Robles (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Sofie Svava with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Luçije Gjini.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Freja Olofsson (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maite Oroz.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid Femenino11001013
2Chelsea Women00000000
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines00000000
4Vllaznia Femra100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies11003033
2Roma Femminile00000000
3Slavia Prague Women00000000
4St. Pölten Women100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11005143
2Juventus Femminile11002023
3Zürich Women100102-20
4Lyon Féminines100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino11009093
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women100112-10
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

