Women's Champions League - Group B
VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies4St. Pölten WomenSt. Pölten Women0

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies v St. Pölten Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Frohms
  • 2WilmsSubstituted forWolterat 67'minutes
  • 4Hendrich
  • 6Janssen
  • 3AgrezSubstituted forWedemeyerat 81'minutes
  • 8Lattwein
  • 11PoppSubstituted forDemannat 61'minutes
  • 28WassmuthSubstituted forHuthat 67'minutes
  • 14Roord
  • 23JónsdóttirSubstituted forBrandat 62'minutes
  • 9Pajor

Substitutes

  • 7Bremer
  • 10Huth
  • 12Kassen
  • 16Starke
  • 17Demann
  • 20Wolter
  • 21Blomqvist
  • 24Wedemeyer
  • 29Brand
  • 30Weiss

St. Pölten Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 26Schlüter
  • 19Tabotta
  • 4Balog
  • 27Eder
  • 20Klein
  • 6Fuchs
  • 9SchumacherSubstituted forMeyerat 65'minutes
  • 77Lemesová
  • 8WengerSubstituted forMädlat 81'minutes
  • 7Mikolajová
  • 24ZverSubstituted forBrunnthalerat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Johanning
  • 10Meyer
  • 11Mädl
  • 13Mak
  • 17Palmen
  • 18Brunnthaler
  • 22Enzinger
  • 23Zágor
  • 30Abiral
  • 44Falkensteiner
Referee:
Abigail Marriott

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL Wolfsburg LadiesAway TeamSt. Pölten Women
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home26
Away1
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 4, St. Pölten Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 4, St. Pölten Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kristin Demann.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kristin Demann (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 4, St. Pölten Women 0. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Pia-Sophie Wolter (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  7. Post update

    Melanie Brunnthaler (St. Pölten Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  9. Post update

    Julia Tabotta (St. Pölten Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer replaces Sara Agrez.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Pölten Women. Valentina Mädl replaces Claudia Wenger.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Melanie Brunnthaler (St. Pölten Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mária Mikolajová.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pia-Sophie Wolter (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominique Janssen.

  15. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Lainie Fuchs.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lena Lattwein.

  17. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Jennifer Klein.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Svenja Huth replaces Tabea Wassmuth.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Pia-Sophie Wolter replaces Lynn Wilms.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid Femenino11002023
2Chelsea Women11001013
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines100101-10
4Vllaznia Femra100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies11004043
2Roma Femminile11001013
3Slavia Prague Women100101-10
4St. Pölten Women100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11005143
2Juventus Femminile11002023
3Zürich Women100102-20
4Lyon Féminines100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino11009093
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women100112-10
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

