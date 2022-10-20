VfL Wolfsburg Ladies v St. Pölten Women

Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 4, St. Pölten Women 0.
Line-ups
VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Frohms
- 2WilmsSubstituted forWolterat 67'minutes
- 4Hendrich
- 6Janssen
- 3AgrezSubstituted forWedemeyerat 81'minutes
- 8Lattwein
- 11PoppSubstituted forDemannat 61'minutes
- 28WassmuthSubstituted forHuthat 67'minutes
- 14Roord
- 23JónsdóttirSubstituted forBrandat 62'minutes
- 9Pajor
Substitutes
- 7Bremer
- 10Huth
- 12Kassen
- 16Starke
- 17Demann
- 20Wolter
- 21Blomqvist
- 24Wedemeyer
- 29Brand
- 30Weiss
St. Pölten Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 26Schlüter
- 19Tabotta
- 4Balog
- 27Eder
- 20Klein
- 6Fuchs
- 9SchumacherSubstituted forMeyerat 65'minutes
- 77Lemesová
- 8WengerSubstituted forMädlat 81'minutes
- 7Mikolajová
- 24ZverSubstituted forBrunnthalerat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Johanning
- 10Meyer
- 11Mädl
- 13Mak
- 17Palmen
- 18Brunnthaler
- 22Enzinger
- 23Zágor
- 30Abiral
- 44Falkensteiner
- Referee:
- Abigail Marriott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 4, St. Pölten Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kristin Demann.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kristin Demann (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 4, St. Pölten Women 0. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer.
Post update
Foul by Pia-Sophie Wolter (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Post update
Melanie Brunnthaler (St. Pölten Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Post update
Julia Tabotta (St. Pölten Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer replaces Sara Agrez.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Pölten Women. Valentina Mädl replaces Claudia Wenger.
Post update
Attempt saved. Melanie Brunnthaler (St. Pölten Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mária Mikolajová.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pia-Sophie Wolter (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominique Janssen.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Lainie Fuchs.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lena Lattwein.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Jennifer Klein.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Svenja Huth replaces Tabea Wassmuth.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Pia-Sophie Wolter replaces Lynn Wilms.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.