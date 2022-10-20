Roma Femminile v Slavia Prague Women

Match ends, Roma Femminile 1, Slavia Prague Women 0.
Line-ups
Roma Femminile
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Ceasar
- 32Linari
- 23Wenninger
- 2Minami
- 13Bartoli
- 7Alves da Silva
- 10Giugliano
- 20Greggi
- 11Haavi
- 9GiacintiSubstituted forLázaroat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22HaugBooked at 65minsSubstituted forGlionnaat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lind
- 5Cinotti
- 6Landström
- 15Serturini
- 16Ciccotti
- 18Glionna
- 21Kajzba
- 24Ferrara
- 26Bergersen
- 27Kollmats
- 29Lázaro
- 87Öhrström
Slavia Prague Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lukásová
- 12Veselá
- 7Necidová
- 20Bartovicová
- 6Khýrová
- 10SurnovskáBooked at 45mins
- 25Krejciríková
- 19DivisováSubstituted forKeeneat 90+1'minutes
- 16SzewieczkováBooked at 29minsSubstituted forTenkrátováat 79'minutes
- 11CernáBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRuzickováat 68'minutes
- 27KozárováBooked at 21minsSubstituted forNekesaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Tenkrátová
- 8Ruzicková
- 9Nekesa
- 15Abrahamsson
- 18Goretkiová
- 24Sladká
- 26Fuchsová
- 77Keene
- Referee:
- Volha Tsiareshka
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma Femminile 1, Slavia Prague Women 0.
Post update
Elisa Bartoli (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kristyna Ruzicková (Slavia Prague Women).
Post update
Foul by Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile).
Post update
Martina Surnovská (Slavia Prague Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Slavia Prague Women. Alika Keene replaces Petra Divisová.
Post update
Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Denisa Tenkrátová (Slavia Prague Women).
Booking
Paloma Lázaro (Roma Femminile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Offside, Roma Femminile. Andressa Alves tries a through ball, but Benedetta Glionna is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Manuela Giugliano (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andressa Alves.
Post update
Offside, Roma Femminile. Elena Linari tries a through ball, but Paloma Lázaro is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma Femminile. Paloma Lázaro replaces Valentina Giacinti.
Post update
Foul by Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile).
Post update
Denisa Tenkrátová (Slavia Prague Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tereza Krejciríková (Slavia Prague Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Marjolen Nekesa (Slavia Prague Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marjolen Nekesa (Slavia Prague Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Petra Divisová.
Post update
Corner, Slavia Prague Women. Conceded by Manuela Giugliano.