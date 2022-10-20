Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour 'unacceptable' - Micah Richards

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United's squad for Saturday's game at Chelsea.

The Portugal forward left Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham - for which he was an unused substitute.

"The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture," a club statement said.

United say the 37-year-old remains an important part of the squad but regard this as a disciplinary matter.

The game he will miss at Stamford Bridge is a big one, with United just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Several media outlets external-link are reporting he refused to come on as a late sub against Spurs.

Ronaldo left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute, even though United had only made three of their permitted five substitutions. He briefly went into the dressing room before leaving the stadium.

Manager Erik ten Hag said afterwards that he would "deal with" the issue on Thursday.

Ronaldo had also showed his displeasure at being substituted during Sunday's 0-0 home draw with Newcastle.

Former England striker Gary Lineker said Ronaldo's behaviour took attention away from United's impressive performance against Spurs.

"That is unacceptable - it is so poor," Lineker said on BBC Match of the Day.

Ex-Wales captain Ashley Williams said: "It was a great night for Manchester United and here we are again talking about Cristiano Ronaldo - even though he didn't play."

Former England defender Micah Richards said: "For one of the greats of the game to do that when your team are winning, making it about him, is disappointing."

Richards said Ronaldo's behaviour was "disrespectful" and he should be allowed to leave in the January transfer window.

"His manager had problems with him at the start of the season, during pre-season, and to then carry this on... I just think there is only one way this needs to go now," Richards told BBC Radio 4.

"They need to come to an agreement in January and they need to let him go. He is undermining the manager there, so I think it's best if they just part ways."

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said Ronaldo would have been aware such behaviour would create "headlines".

"It's the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him. Normally I back him; I understand his situation," Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We are in transition. Manchester United are now five managers down the road since Alex Ferguson.

"We have got Erik ten Hag in now who has very clear ideas about the way he wants to play football. We need understanding and time from everyone.

"We don't need distractions like that, and that's a disappointment, I would say."

Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ronaldo has now been left in no doubt who has the power at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag took the decision to drop him for the trip to Chelsea measure as a disciplinary measure and United's hierarchy are understood to back the Dutchman 100%.

Although United sources are adamant the Portuguese superstar remains an important member of Ten Hag's squad, the reality is it would not be a major surprise if the 37-year-old moved on once the January transfer window opens.

As BBC Sport reported in the summer, there was a feeling Ronaldo's continued presence could cause problems and so it has proved.

It is clear Ronaldo feels he is being disrespected. It is also clear he does not fit with Ten Hag's preferred style.

The player's contract is so big, finding a way of ending it six months early will not be straightforward.

But, for the benefit of everyone, that is what needs to happen now.

They just have to keep the peace for another three and a half weeks until Ronaldo leaves for Qatar.