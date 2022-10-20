Match ends, Barcelona 3, Villarreal 0.
Robert Lewandowski scored the 600th and 601st goals of his career as Barcelona enjoyed a routine win over Villarreal.
Barca, who lost 3-1 at Real Madrid on Sunday, hit three goals in seven minutes at the end of the first half.
Lewandowski grabbed his first when he collected Jordi Alba's cross, spun and shot past Geronimo Rulli and added another soon after from Gavi's pass.
Ansu Fati made it 3-0 in the 38th minute to leave Barca second in La Liga, three points behind Real Madrid.
The success was Barca's first in three matches after Lewandowski scored an injury-time equaliser in the 3-3 home draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League, before they lost the El Clasico encounter at the Bernabeu.
Lewandowski, 34, becomes only the third player since 2000 to pass the 600-goal career mark after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
His double against Villarreal at the Nou Camp took his goal tally to 16 in 14 games in all competitions since moving from Bayern Munich in a £42.6m summer transfer.
At Bayern, Lewandowski scored 344 times in 375 games and netted 103 times in 186 appearances for previous club Borussia Dortmund.
Before moving to Germany, he scored 21 times for Znicz Pruszkow and 41 goals for fellow Polish side Lech Poznan and has also scored 76 goals in 134 international matches for Poland.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forBellerínat 70'minutes
- 23KoundéSubstituted forPiquéat 78'minutes
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 30Páez Gavira
- 21de JongSubstituted forBusquetsat 70'minutes
- 8González
- 11Torres
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forDembéléat 75'minutes
- 10Fati VieiraSubstituted forRaphinhaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bellerín
- 3Piqué
- 5Busquets
- 7Dembélé
- 19Kessie
- 22Raphinha
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28Balde
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rulli
- 2Femenía
- 3AlbiolSubstituted forMandiat 80'minutes
- 4TorresBooked at 90mins
- 24PedrazaSubstituted forMojicaat 25'minutes
- 21Pino
- 10Parejo
- 20Morlanes AriñoSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 57'minutes
- 16Baena Rodríguez
- 15JacksonSubstituted forMorenoat 57'minutes
- 9DanjumaSubstituted forMoralesat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Reina Páez
- 5Cuenca
- 11Chukwueze
- 12Mojica
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 18Moreno
- 22Morales
- 23Mandi
- 31Álvarez de Eulate Molne
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 73,261
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Villarreal 0.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Pau Torres (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pau Torres (Villarreal).
Post update
Attempt missed. José Morales (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Johan Mojica.
Post update
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).
Post update
Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Daniel Parejo.
Post update
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Héctor Bellerín tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Manu Trigueros.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.