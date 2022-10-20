Close menu

Jesse Marsch: Leeds boss apologises to fans as loss at Leicester puts them in relegation trouble

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at the King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments83

Jesse Marsch
Leeds were booed by fans as they lost to Leiceister

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch apologised to the club's fans but says he is certain the club's board are behind him despite his side sliding dangerously towards the relegation zone.

After last season's final-day escape, Leeds are now only ahead of third-bottom Wolves on goal difference after a run of two points from seven winless games.

The 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Leicester brought boos from the visiting support at the end of each half.

Angry Leeds fans questioned Marsch's decision to replace popular Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra 15 minutes from time as they could not break down the Foxes. At the end, the travelling support also rounded on the American for failing to acknowledge them as he headed down the tunnel.

"I want to say sorry to them," said Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa in charge eight months ago. "It was nothing against the fans.

"In that moment I am disappointed and trying to figure out what I am going to say to the team. My focus is on stopping the bleeding."

Leeds did not expect to be in their current predicament and, if they lose again when they entertain Fulham on Sunday, Marsch's position will come under even more pressure externally.

He said it is 'too soon' to be talking about another battle to avoid relegation.

And he added: "I know I am supported by the club, we are totally unified.

"No-one is happy about this defeat. I am as angry as I have ever been.

"One of the things I saw before I came was the way the board supported Marcelo [Bielsa] all the way for many years. I have felt that same support from everyone.

"When a team goes through a bad spell the manager is the first one to be questioned about whether he is doing the right things.

"But we are together. We had to fight our way out of it last year and we have to stay focused."

Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • Comment posted by GamerRiderG3, today at 02:44

    His gonna be sacked by the end of the month

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 02:34

    England win the WORLD CUP and Leeds are relegated, BBC fantasy

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 02:33

    Marsch is getting a tad " crispy " but will be toast if doesnt win on Sunday v a confident Fulham

  • Comment posted by Roland_munch, today at 02:33

    Poor team led by by a man who is better suited to doing ‘ted talks’ sessions than managing a big, grown up football club such as Leeds. Very lucky not to go down last season. Likely will this season

  • Comment posted by Gordon, today at 02:30

    jesse marsch is out of his depth in the premier league.

  • Comment posted by Lewis_King, today at 02:21

    Bielsa was clueless and left this bad squad. For 4 year I have been saying Bamford is crap but I bet you still think he is great. Clueless supporters supporting clueless managers and players will ensure we go down this season. Only hope is that we find some money and buy big at Xmas. People like Bamford, and Ayling need to go because they are too slow and weak to play at this level.

  • Comment posted by Hemeryfan, today at 02:12

    Leeds were unbelievably good on Sunday against Arsenal. They didn’t win but they dominated the League leaders in the second half and repeatedly attacked with pace and precision. Arsenal were very lucky to get the win. So to read how Marsch is out of his depth or hasn’t got a clue makes no sense at all. They sold their best two players because that’s how the big, bad, business of football works.

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 02:07

    Zero net spend year after year is the problem.
    In the last 5 years £125.15m has left the club never to be seen again.

    22/23: £2.57m (Currently 16th)
    21/22: £-53m (17th)
    20/21: £-95.2m (9th)
    19/20: £27.36m (1st in Championship)
    18/19: £-3.69m (3rd in Championship)

    • Reply posted by Lewis_King, today at 02:16

      Lewis_King replied:
      you would have thought after 4 years they would have worked out they need a striker. End of last season the owners said a striker was needed and again these incompetent owners let us down. As for Marsch, anyone who starts Bamford is clueless - he has never been good enough to play prof football (he can hardly kick a ball and certainly can't run)

  • Comment posted by Chris Jones, today at 01:51

    He's a fighter; not a quitter!

    • Reply posted by christyjeb, today at 01:58

      christyjeb replied:
      Leeds wanted to stop Arsenal winning the PL last week. Last night they played like they wanted to relegate so badly.

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 01:39

    He’s the Lynn Truss of football managers.
    We should watch less cheese

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 01:37

    “Stop The Bleeding” was the click bait, better get Leeds a big T**pon..

  • Comment posted by Jeronimoo, today at 01:34

    I must admit, at this moment in time I am not Jesse's biggest fan, but........ALL the success stories are when clubs keep faith with the manager, we can't just swap managers on a whim. Look at Arteta last season, he has not been given enough time yet. For now...keep the faith, he is on a steep learning curve. ALAW MOT

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 01:40

      Des G Runtled replied:
      Marsch has had over 20 games and this team has got worse, he doesn't give out an air of someone who knows what can be done to get better, last week he said if we keep going then the goals will come, great I can't wait

  • Comment posted by sudip1959, today at 01:34

    I said this last year and I’ll repeat it. I know quite a few season ticket holders at Elland Road who stated that any team with bang average defenders like Koch, Llorente, Firpo and Strujik, don’t deserve to stay up. They got out of jail last season , they may not this season . Since Bielsa left the “ British” core of Leeds has withered to this mediocrity. Good luck Leeds ! You’ll need it

  • Comment posted by AJS, today at 01:33

    It's as though every club and it's supporters in the Premier League expect to be in the top six and challenging for Europe etc.

    If they aren't then it's sack the manager and start all over again on the merry-go-round.

    Lampard to Villa, Gerard to Leicester, Rogers to Leeds and Steve Bruce could end up anywhere in the present climate.

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 01:42

      Des G Runtled replied:
      but no job for Jesse Marsch, most Leeds fans I know had expectations for a similar battle to last season, after 3 games some were dreaming of a top 10 finish

  • Comment posted by Tacbohull, today at 01:30

    Leeds can't keep the ball, the final pass is never there. You need 2 or 3 quality players ideally centre back, midfield and striker we've sold our best 2 players. Doesn't matter how much you run and chase won't win you games at this level

  • Comment posted by Perthaufox, today at 01:30

    Beware- The Ides of Marsch.

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 01:26

    Marsch has an Italian International forward sat on the bench but refuses to play him . Not sure Jesse knows what he is doing.

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 01:46

      Des G Runtled replied:
      Gnonto is only 18 , he's only ever played in the Swiss Super League where he averaged 1 goal every 7 appearances and he cost bugger all, so forgive me if I'm not blown away

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 01:26

    What are Marsch credentials and any previous success to get the job at a great club like Leeds united?
    Can anyone help me to understand it ?
    Owners sacked a great coach like Bielsa to get this one. Silly time !

    • Reply posted by Imagine Reason, today at 01:44

      Imagine Reason replied:
      Bielsa is famous, not great.

  • Comment posted by InnerWisdom, today at 01:23

    If we do not beat Fulham on Sunday, he should go.
    What a mess this club has got itself into.
    Shocking directors and management, and the players are not much better.
    Has Leeds not suffered enough??

    • Reply posted by Nonplussed, today at 01:26

      Nonplussed replied:
      No.

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 01:16

    Oh look another club who is willing to sack. 2022 is a complete joke with managers and head coaches being sacked just before Christmas. Whilst 2022 isn't finished yet.

