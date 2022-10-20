Close menu

Aston Villa: Who are the contenders to replace Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa are hunting for a new manager after Steven Gerrard was relieved of his duties following Thursday's 3-0 defeat at Fulham.

Gerrard leaves Villa teetering precariously above the relegation zone, having collected only nine points from 11 Premier League games this season.

Villa supporters were calling for Gerrard's head towards the end of Thursday's loss, singing "Steven Gerrard, get out of our club" in the direction of the away dugout.

So who might replace the 42-year-old at Villa Park?

Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentine has been out of work since being sacked by French side Paris St-Germain last July, despite winning the first trophies of his managerial career with the club.

Pochettino, 50, guided Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final in Madrid, where they were beaten by Liverpool. He also lost the 2015 League Cup final to Chelsea before finishing runners-up to their London rivals in the Premier League in 2016-17.

He left Spurs after a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Unai Emery

Unai Emery was Newcastle's first choice to replace Steve Bruce following the club's Saudi Arabia-backed takeover in October last year, but the former Arsenal boss ruled himself out of contention.

The 50-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful time at Villarreal, guiding the Spanish club to Europa League glory in 2020-21 before reaching the last four of the Champions League the following season.

The Spaniard, who also won three straight Europa Leagues with Sevilla, succeeded Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager in May 2018 but left 18 months later following a poor run of results.

Mick Beale

Mick Beale followed Gerrard to Villa Park from Scottish Premiership side Rangers last year before joining Queens Park Rangers in June. Wolves made a formal approach to the west London club to speak to Beale following the sacking of Bruno Lage last month, but the 42-year-old rejected the job.

Beale called Wolves a "fantastic club" but said he wanted to stay at Loftus Road after an impressive start to the current campaign.

Gerrard leaves Villa in 17th place with nine points from their 11 Premier League games this season

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel has shown he can deliver on the big stage after turning Chelsea's fortunes around in the Premier League and delivering a Champions League trophy within six months of arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Having also enjoyed success at Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain, the 49-year-old German would be an ambitious appointment.

Tuchel has reportedly already turned downexternal-link two offers from Premier League clubs since leaving Chelsea.

Sean Dyche

Based in the Midlands, Dyche, 51 has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April.

However, the English manager impressed for the majority of his near 10-year tenure at Turf Moor and has shown he can deliver in more challenging financial circumstances.

Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank took Brentford into the Premier League for the first time in their history and helped them to a creditable 13th-place finish last term as they held their own in the top flight.

In comparison to Villa, the Dane, 49, has also worked on an an extremely limited budget and the resources and fanbase of the Midlands club could be appealing if they were to come calling.

Comments

Join the conversation

111 comments

  • Comment posted by Giuseppe Gelato, today at 00:31

    Can't believe that no-one seems to have mentioned Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp?????????????????

    Surely they deserve to be in contention...

    • Reply posted by BeRealfun, today at 00:33

      BeRealfun replied:
      😆😆😆😆😆😂 love it
      Best ever comments

  • Comment posted by disgustedofwells, today at 00:27

    Some of the names on that list couldn’t find Villa Park on a map. Sure a few have been taken there, by top 6 teams, but realistically Dyche is the only one who’d take the job…and he knows how to survive (for a while!) on a limited budget.
    A European manager, who most Villans will probably not have heard of, will most likely be appointed.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:33

    Any chance of getting Big Ron back. He once won a trophy with them

  • Comment posted by calmdowncalmdown, today at 00:45

    Poch and Tuchel would never come there. They are looking for a big club.

    • Reply posted by John Jones, today at 00:48

      John Jones replied:
      Villa fans think they're a big team because they won a few trophies when everyone else was high in the 70s.

  • Comment posted by SirMouseburger, today at 00:40

    Liz Truss?

  • Comment posted by Chim UK, today at 00:39

    Liz Truss......

  • Comment posted by Cam1, today at 00:39

    Steve Bruce. He’s a good family man and he’s honest and likes cabbages.

  • Comment posted by J R Hartley, today at 00:23

    Dean Smith

  • Comment posted by 2D, today at 00:42

    It won’t matter who replaces Gerrard

    What matters is who they clear out

    That squad has been stealing a living for ages & needs a huge clearout!

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 00:35

    Gareth Southgate.

    • Reply posted by Louis McClean, today at 00:40

      Louis McClean replied:
      Not premier league standard.

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 00:24

    Ole?

  • Comment posted by MavisHacksaw, today at 00:22

    Pardew of course

  • Comment posted by ThunderRoad, today at 00:19

    Ted Lasso

  • Comment posted by Hulk, today at 00:58

    About time Gerrard was sacked. He did not know what he was doing.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 00:43

    What about that lettuce amongst the contenders?
    Granted its only the tip of the iceberg....

  • Comment posted by JMG, today at 00:30

    Peter Reid is available I think.

  • Comment posted by Pinhead Saint, today at 00:19

    They need someone who can hit the ground running, Dyche would definitely do a job but the football may not suit Villa.

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 01:03

      airwolf replied:
      Perhaps not the fans but most of the squad would suit the style.

  • Comment posted by doonegetonefree, today at 00:11

    it is time to return, Jack Grealish, the stars have aligned...

  • Comment posted by airwolf, today at 00:59

    They'd do well this time to choose somebody who can speak the language.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 01:06

      finnharpsman replied:
      This is an essential part of management. Emery failed miserably at Arsenal. His inability to communicate in English was part of the reason for that failure.

  • Comment posted by FlashBanding, today at 00:46

    someone who has managed Watford... so that's a shortlist of 29.

