Steven Gerrard sacked: Aston Villa manager 'undermined by results and performances'

By Phil McNultyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard looked and sounded like a man who knew what was coming when he made his final appearance as Aston Villa manager following the humiliating defeat at Fulham.

Gerrard told the media: "You know - and I know - that I am in a very difficult position" after Villa's abysmal display at Craven Cottage was followed by a long, excruciating walk in front of furious visiting fans demanding his dismissal.

Moments later Gerrard's position moved from difficult to impossible when was informed by Aston Villa's hierarchy he had been dismissed.

Villa's supporters had their wishes granted shortly after the final whistle as a reign that began with such optimism in November 2021 following Gerrard's move from Rangers concluded in a serious blow to the 42-year-old's personal pride and his managerial reputation, the official confirmation coming at 10.45pm.

Gerrard's position had been precarious for weeks, with poor results adding to the uneasy nature of his relationship with Villa's support, who surprisingly simply never warmed to a personality who had deservedly won a reputation as an inspirational leader as Liverpool captain and manager at Ibrox, where he achieved iconic status for stopping Celtic winning 10 titles in a row.

In his time at Villa Park, Gerrard succeeded sacked Dean Smith with the club 16th in the Premier League and two points off the relegation zone. He leaves with Villa in 17th position, level on points with Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are in the bottom three.

Gerrard has been undermined by the most basic football currency of all. Results and performances.

In 38 Premier League games, the equivalent of an entire season, Gerrard's Villa won only 12 games and lost 18, garnering a total of just 44 points.

Steven Gerrard's last game in charge of Aston Villa was the 3-0 loss to Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday
The record was put into even sharper focus because Gerrard was heavily backed in the transfer market by Villa's ambitious owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens. He was also supported by chief executive Christian Purslow, an admirer of Gerrard from his days at Liverpool and who championed his appointment.

Gerrard's big purchases included Lucas Digne from Everton for £25m in January, followed up this summer with the signing of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos for £26m and the free transfer signing of coveted midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille.

All three have had their injury problems, with key acquisition Carlos suffering a serious knee injury in only his second game and Kamara also currently sidelined for a lengthy period.

One big minus against the name of Gerrard was the signing of Phillipe Coutinho, brought in on a £17m permanent deal from Barcelona after a mixed spell on loan last season.

Gerrard placed a lot of faith in the little Brazilian midfielder who shone alongside him at Liverpool but he has been a bitter disappointment, looking a desperate shadow of the player who Barcelona once felt was worth £142m back in January 2018.

Belgium midfield man Leander Dendoncker came in on transfer deadline day for £13m from Wolves but even then there was an ominous sense that Gerrard's reign was starting to lose direction.

Villa's supporters were not only unhappy with results but also what they saw as an unattractive style of play fostered by Gerrard and his backroom staff. There seemed to be no settled formation or identity, even the occasional good performance such as that against Chelsea at Villa Park on Sunday ending in defeat.

There was a significant change in Villa's backroom staff in the summer, with the influential Michael Beale leaving to take over at Queens Park Rangers and Neil Critchley being lured from frontline management at Blackpool to work under Gerrard.

There was irony in the fact that, earlier on the day of Gerrard's sacking, Beale was turning down a Premier League job at Wolves after starting his own managerial career with a bang by taking QPR to the top of the Championship.

Gerrard found himself in the unusual position of having to win over sceptical Villa fans having been idolised at Anfield and Ibrox. It was a battle he never won.

Was it that some could not quite get past the misplaced theory that Gerrard was only using Villa as a stop-off on his intended final destiny of returning to Liverpool, perhaps as eventual successor to Jurgen Klopp?

Of course it would be Gerrard's dream to manage Liverpool at some point, no-one would doubt that, but it is an insult to his professionalism to suggest for one second that he was managing Villa with one eye on ending up somewhere else.

And he could only build up any attraction to other clubs with success at Villa. He was fully invested at Villa Park. He knows no other way.

Indeed, when Gerrard returned to Anfield as Villa manager in December last year, he was so sensitive to the feelings of the club's fans that he barely engaged with the Kop, despite receiving a predictably rapturous reception before, during and after the game.

Gerrard, for all his blockbusting playing style and natural leadership, can be an introspective character who cares and thinks deeply and takes defeat personally. He will be badly hurt by this experience, alien territory for someone who has been synonymous with success throughout his club career, and in his previous management post at Rangers.

He was on safe ground at Rangers but chose to move to Villa as a club with ambitions that matched his own. It will cause him great pain that he has failed and his relatively short time has ended with the sack.

Gerrard will no doubt be back at some point in the future with a determination to correct a rare failure on his CV, although where and when that will be remains to be seen.

Villa, meanwhile, will set sights high as they try to find the manager who will match their owners' desire for success.

Gerrard was meant to be that man but his and Villa's hopes were finally extinguished on the banks of the Thames at Craven Cottage.

  • Comment posted by fatboyslick, today at 02:48

    This is the most positive write up of someone being sacked I’ve ever read!! 31% win rate, awful performances…..that represents a poor manager, not that this article dare suggest anything of the sort.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 02:38

    It was tactics that I brought from Scotland, didn't work

    • Reply posted by dollyd81, today at 02:48

      dollyd81 replied:
      Utter garbage

  • Comment posted by jiminycricket, today at 02:34

    You will never walk alone Stevie G ….ohhh wait u just did.

  • Comment posted by Mrs Doubtfire, today at 02:32

    Underachieved at a player level. Underperformed at a managerial level. It's time to stop idolising and coming up with excuses for someone who should have done a whole lot more over the last couple decades.

  • Comment posted by PeteG, today at 02:19

    He wasn't "undermined" by results and performances. They are the things he was responsible for and he didn't get them right.

  • Comment posted by Johnvaughan1965, today at 02:19

    One balmy night in Istanbul a summer it doth not make! Got away with murder at Liverpool for a bang average return of success. In management though there is nowhere to hide with insufficient abilities. Who is even really that surprised at this failure?

  • Comment posted by Beeb Account, today at 02:13

    Villa have consistently been bottom half of the PL since Houllier/McAllister a decade ago. It was a lot to ask of a relatively inexperienced Gerrard to turn things around so quickly. Villa fans have their wish. Good luck.

    • Reply posted by MtG, today at 02:40

      MtG replied:
      Exactly! They're meant to be a massive club or at least that's what they'll tell you but small club mentality. Rangers are bigger than Villa with a mindset to match, makes sense Captain Fantastic would find success up there but not with this tinpot club YNWA Stevie

  • Comment posted by legend1968, today at 02:09

    He was overrated as a player. No positional discipline. Just thought he was good

    • Reply posted by Lee, today at 02:23

      Lee replied:
      Oh yeah gerrard just thought he was good, nobody else thought that… clown comment 🤡

  • Comment posted by jamjar, today at 02:06

    Lampard won't be far behind him, 2 great players that have been given the big jobs too soon.

  • Comment posted by Waterfalls, today at 02:01

    Sad how badly treated English managers are. The players and fans let him down badly.

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 01:59

    Gerrard wasn't undermined by results and performances

    Gerrard was undermined by incompetence!

    Gerrard was hailed by the media as a great managerial talent for his 1 trophy from 9 possible domestic trophies in 3 years. But what he was at most was a big name ex-player with pulling power based on his playing days reputation.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 02:09

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      We are now seeing Beale currently succeeding which draws the conclusion Gerrard is a charlatan. Villa won the FA youth cup recently so have some good youngsters but Gerrard is more inclined to buy than coach and most of transfer dealings have been poor. He tries to freeze players out but sticks with those who go missing cos he signed them and/or played with them. Should have never got a Prem job!

  • Comment posted by Jeff, today at 01:48

    Tranmere awaits !!!

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 01:42

    In any field one needs adequate experience to get success. Overnight one can't become a Klopp. That's just over confidence. Failed to convince the squad and they never performed upto their actual potential.

    • Reply posted by molly, today at 01:59

      molly replied:
      Garbage. Klopp was always a Klopp. Villa’s failures aren’t because Gerrard is a poor manager, far from it. Villa’s failures are because they don’t have the budget. They’re exactly where they should be.

  • Comment posted by julzyboy, today at 01:40

    Gerrard had no relationship with our fans. His post natch interviews were the same every week. Worst manager since Sherwood.

    • Reply posted by Lee, today at 02:25

      Lee replied:
      Where do villa fans actually expect to be? Be good season for villa to be 10th let’s be real.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 01:36

    He was giving a season and 10 game. Like honestly. Who do people think they are? In the 90s and 00s this sacking business whisper starting was never heard of. Now all of a sudden it is left right and centre. People bang on about a results business. Win. Happy. Lose. Always next week and the banter goes about the school yard and workplace for a bit of fun. Now it is sack sack. Horrible sport now.

    • Reply posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 01:49

      Woodzy knows his stuff replied:
      And a young English manager too!!. Not too long ago people moaned about a lack of English managers. People can't wait to get them sacked including Southgate. It is like going to a bar and being told you have to be a regular to get in. If you don't let people in how can you be a regular? It is the same with English football managers. Give them a chance. Lampard will be next. Shocking behaviour.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 01:24

    Question.. When Dean Smith was in charge Tyrone Mings seemed a competent capable defender, now did Steve G make him as bad as he has been and completely out of form with no confidence? But he hasn’t been as bad as Maguire..

    • Reply posted by Wackdownunder, today at 01:58

      Wackdownunder replied:
      Thats down to Mings, not Gerrard, Mings is responsible for his own performances once he crosses the touchline!!!

  • Comment posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 01:22

    WE WANT STEVE BRUCE NOW !!!

    • Reply posted by Bill, today at 02:15

      Bill replied:
      Obviously not a Villa fan

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 01:20

    Perhaps Aston Villa should be deducted points for sacking him. Yep it's all doom and gloom in football this year. Just like any other year and season in any division. There I said it.

    • Reply posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 01:40

      Woodzy knows his stuff replied:
      Agree Andrew. A season and 10 games. Absolute joke modern football. Prawn sandwich plastic supporters everywhere forcing and influencing people to gang up on players and managers and have them sacked and reputations tarnished. And at the same time making them hard to employ again. Best about it he is a young English manager and they have cried out not to long ago about not enough English managers!

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 01:19

    Villa have been awful under Gerrard,tonight’s 3-0 was Fulham being polite and sympathetic,the only real surprise that under Gerrard is that Villa haven’t taken a real drubbing..

    So who may possibly be the best candidate for Villa, seen the list of names, but the one that’s not on the list who could prove very useful is that of Joachim Lowe,the former Germany national team manager.. Why not?

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 01:18

    Failed to win the EPL, failed at managing Villa, winning is not the camera kissers think...

