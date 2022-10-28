Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

First Half ends, Birmingham City 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ruddy
- 28Sanderson
- 12Dean
- 5TrustyBooked at 35mins
- 2Colin
- 18Chong
- 31Bielik
- 6MejbriBooked at 7mins
- 23Longelo
- 9Hogan
- 8Deeney
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 7Bacuna
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 11Graham
- 19James
- 27Bellingham
- 35Hall
QPR
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dieng
- 27Laird
- 26Balogun
- 5Clarke-SalterSubstituted forDickieat 21'minutes
- 22Paal
- 6Johansen
- 15Field
- 11RobertsSubstituted forArmstrongat 27'minutes
- 10Chair
- 47Iroegbunam
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 4Dickie
- 8Amos
- 13Archer
- 17Dozzell
- 20Richards
- 30Armstrong
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Tim Iroegbunam with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kenneth Paal with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Hand ball by Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Auston Trusty.
Post update
Foul by Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City).
Post update
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Robert Dickie tries a through ball, but Sinclair Armstrong is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Krystian Bielik.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).
Post update
Tim Iroegbunam (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Auston Trusty (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Auston Trusty (Birmingham City).
Post update
Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tahith Chong (Birmingham City).
Post update
Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Emmanuel Longelo.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 2, Queens Park Rangers 0. Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.
Match report to follow.