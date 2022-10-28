Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City2QPRQueens Park Rangers0

Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 12Dean
  • 5TrustyBooked at 35mins
  • 2Colin
  • 18Chong
  • 31Bielik
  • 6MejbriBooked at 7mins
  • 23Longelo
  • 9Hogan
  • 8Deeney

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 7Bacuna
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 19James
  • 27Bellingham
  • 35Hall

QPR

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 26Balogun
  • 5Clarke-SalterSubstituted forDickieat 21'minutes
  • 22Paal
  • 6Johansen
  • 15Field
  • 11RobertsSubstituted forArmstrongat 27'minutes
  • 10Chair
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 8Amos
  • 13Archer
  • 17Dozzell
  • 20Richards
  • 30Armstrong
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Birmingham City 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Tim Iroegbunam with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kenneth Paal with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Auston Trusty.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City).

  8. Post update

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Robert Dickie tries a through ball, but Sinclair Armstrong is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Krystian Bielik.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).

  13. Post update

    Tim Iroegbunam (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Booking

    Auston Trusty (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Auston Trusty (Birmingham City).

  16. Post update

    Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tahith Chong (Birmingham City).

  18. Post update

    Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Emmanuel Longelo.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City 2, Queens Park Rangers 0. Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley1788130151532
2QPR179352519630
3Blackburn1710072218430
4Swansea168352222027
5Sheff Utd1675426161026
6Millwall168262219326
7Norwich177462319425
8Reading168171923-425
9Luton166642018224
10Watford166552320323
11Birmingham176561815323
12Rotherham165742019122
13Preston175751114-322
14Bristol City176382526-121
15Sunderland165562120120
16Hull166282031-1120
17Stoke165471720-319
18Blackpool165472125-419
19Wigan165471724-719
20Cardiff165381219-718
21Middlesbrough164571921-217
22Coventry144551416-217
23West Brom162862022-214
24Huddersfield153391622-612
View full Championship table

