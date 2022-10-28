Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet0ScunthorpeScunthorpe United0

Barnet v Scunthorpe United

Barnet v Scunthorpe United

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 4Collinge
  • 6Okimo
  • 33De Havilland
  • 21Wynter
  • 24Revan
  • 5Armstrong
  • 8Gorman
  • 14Pritchard
  • 7Hall
  • 9Kabamba

Substitutes

  • 16Flanagan
  • 23Beard
  • 28Woods
  • 31Azaze
  • 32Shields

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Dewhurst
  • 2Ogle
  • 3O'Malley
  • 19Butterfield
  • 12Rowe
  • 6Boyce
  • 24Ntlhe
  • 25Apter
  • 8Beestin
  • 9Nuttall
  • 13Lavery

Substitutes

  • 15Taft
  • 16Foster
  • 20Wilson
  • 30Pugh
  • 37Poulter
Referee:
James Durkin

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 28th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County15113140142636
2Wrexham15103242172533
3Solihull Moors1584332161628
4Chesterfield158432921828
5Boreham Wood157622214827
6Woking1573528181024
7Bromley157352319424
8Barnet167363234-224
9Southend156541811723
10York166552015523
11Eastleigh156451618-222
12Dorking156363034-421
13Dag & Red165562533-820
14Wealdstone155461622-619
15Altrincham154652328-518
16Aldershot155282123-217
17Maidenhead United155281420-617
18Oldham154471623-716
19Scunthorpe163672230-815
20Halifax154381223-1115
21Yeovil152761218-613
22Gateshead152671826-812
23Maidstone United153391736-1912
24Torquay152491328-1510
View full National League table

