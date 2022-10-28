Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen's ParkQueen's Park1DundeeDundee0

Queen's Park v Dundee

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ferrie
  • 25Bannon
  • 66Eze
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Robson
  • 42Boateng
  • 8Thomson
  • 11Thomas
  • 27Jarrett
  • 10McPake
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 2Naismith
  • 7Longridge
  • 9Kenny
  • 12Davidson
  • 16Bruce
  • 17Heraghty
  • 19Williamson
  • 21Savoury
  • 47Boateng

Dundee

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Lawlor
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Sweeney
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 3Marshall
  • 18McMullan
  • 38Grayson
  • 6McGheeBooked at 36mins
  • 25Cameron
  • 20Rudden
  • 16RobinsonSubstituted forOsei Yawat 34'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 7Jakubiak
  • 8Byrne
  • 17McCowan
  • 19Robertson
  • 22Williamson
  • 23Sheridan
  • 24Anderson
  • 31Osei Yaw
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Derick Osei Yaw (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zak Rudden (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ian Lawlor.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Bannon (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Second Half

    Second Half begins Queen's Park 1, Dundee 0.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Dundee 0.

  8. Post update

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park).

  10. Post update

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Joshua McPake (Queen's Park).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Derick Osei Yaw (Dundee).

  13. Post update

    Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Jarrett (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Alex Bannon.

  18. Booking

    Jordan McGhee (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

  20. Post update

    Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park137242019123
2Ayr126332617921
3Morton136341813521
4Inverness CT136341514121
5Partick Thistle126242521420
6Dundee135351917218
7Raith Rovers125161313016
8Cove Rangers123361620-412
9Arbroath12246815-710
10Hamilton12246920-1110
View full Scottish Championship table

