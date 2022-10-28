Queen's Park v Dundee

Derick Osei Yaw (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ferrie
- 25Bannon
- 66Eze
- 4Kilday
- 3Robson
- 42Boateng
- 8Thomson
- 11Thomas
- 27Jarrett
- 10McPake
- 23Murray
Substitutes
- 2Naismith
- 7Longridge
- 9Kenny
- 12Davidson
- 16Bruce
- 17Heraghty
- 19Williamson
- 21Savoury
- 47Boateng
Dundee
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Lawlor
- 2Kerr
- 5Sweeney
- 14Ashcroft
- 3Marshall
- 18McMullan
- 38Grayson
- 6McGheeBooked at 36mins
- 25Cameron
- 20Rudden
- 16RobinsonSubstituted forOsei Yawat 34'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 7Jakubiak
- 8Byrne
- 17McCowan
- 19Robertson
- 22Williamson
- 23Sheridan
- 24Anderson
- 31Osei Yaw
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park).
Attempt blocked. Zak Rudden (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ian Lawlor.
Attempt saved. Alex Bannon (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 1, Dundee 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Dundee 0.
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park).
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joshua McPake (Queen's Park).
Foul by Derick Osei Yaw (Dundee).
Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
Attempt missed. Patrick Jarrett (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Alex Bannon.
Booking
Jordan McGhee (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).
Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.