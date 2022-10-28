Close menu
Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton3Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Greenock Morton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwake
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 5Baird
  • 12Ambrose
  • 3Strapp
  • 8BluesBooked at 38mins
  • 21Gillespie
  • 10Quitongo
  • 14Crawford
  • 17McGrattan
  • 9Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 2Pignatiello
  • 7Kabia
  • 16Hynes
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1RidgersSubstituted forMacKayat 45'minutes
  • 8Carson
  • 15Ram
  • 2Duffy
  • 23Delaney
  • 30Boyd
  • 4Welsh
  • 3Harper
  • 10Doran
  • 9Mckay
  • 14Oakley

Substitutes

  • 16Hyde
  • 21MacKay
  • 22Shaw
  • 24Samuels
  • 34Strachan
  • 35MacKay
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Harper (Inverness CT).

  2. Post update

    Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Second Half

    Second Half begins Morton 3, Inverness CT 0.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Cameron Mackay replaces Mark Ridgers.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Morton 3, Inverness CT 0.

  9. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lewis McGrattan (Morton).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Billy Mckay (Inverness CT).

  12. Post update

    Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Own Goal by David Carson, Inverness CT. Morton 3, Inverness CT 0.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Max Ram.

  15. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lewis McGrattan (Morton).

  17. Booking

    Cameron Blues (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Blues (Morton).

  20. Post update

    Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr126332617921
2Morton136341813521
3Inverness CT136341514121
4Queen's Park136342020021
5Partick Thistle126242521420
6Dundee135442017319
7Raith Rovers125161313016
8Cove Rangers123361620-412
9Arbroath12246815-710
10Hamilton12246920-1110
View full Scottish Championship table

