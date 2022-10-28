Greenock Morton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Foul by Cameron Harper (Inverness CT).
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schwake
- 23Grimshaw
- 5Baird
- 12Ambrose
- 3Strapp
- 8BluesBooked at 38mins
- 21Gillespie
- 10Quitongo
- 14Crawford
- 17McGrattan
- 9Muirhead
Substitutes
- 2Pignatiello
- 7Kabia
- 16Hynes
- 24McGregor
- 25King
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-2
- 1RidgersSubstituted forMacKayat 45'minutes
- 8Carson
- 15Ram
- 2Duffy
- 23Delaney
- 30Boyd
- 4Welsh
- 3Harper
- 10Doran
- 9Mckay
- 14Oakley
Substitutes
- 16Hyde
- 21MacKay
- 22Shaw
- 24Samuels
- 34Strachan
- 35MacKay
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Morton 3, Inverness CT 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Cameron Mackay replaces Mark Ridgers.
Half Time
First Half ends, Morton 3, Inverness CT 0.
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis McGrattan (Morton).
Foul by Billy Mckay (Inverness CT).
Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Own Goal by David Carson, Inverness CT. Morton 3, Inverness CT 0.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Max Ram.
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis McGrattan (Morton).
Booking
Cameron Blues (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Blues (Morton).
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).