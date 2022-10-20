Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists he is prepared to cover the shortfall required to keep the Pittodrie club competitive. (Press & Journal external-link - subscription required)

Aberdeen have offered 20-year-old Connor Barron a "significant" new deal, with chairman Dave Cormack saying: "It all comes down to whether Connor sees his future at Aberdeen beyond the two years he has left." (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is being "pushed into the firing line" by underperforming players and a lack of support at board level, reckons former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

Scott Wright accepts that Rangers were off the pace against Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup, but the forward is confident that he and his team-mates can begin to shine both domestically and in Europe. (Herald) external-link

Full-back Greg Taylor explains that Celtic players all want to play but understand the need for rotation at a busy time of the season. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson believes there is "a lot of improvement to be made" in the standard of Scottish officiating, saying the game would benefit if referees in the top flight go professional. (Scotsman) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson also believes former players should be fast-tracked into becoming match officials. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Defender Alex Cochrane is urging his Hearts team-mates to get into the faces of Celtic at the weekend and take bookings if they need to stop the champions being on top. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin admits he can't stop thinking about a potential place in Australia's World Cup squad, saying this will be the biggest month of his career. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has leapt to the defence of Steven Gerrard after the former Rangers boss was sacked by Aston Villa. (Daily Express) external-link