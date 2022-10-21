Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Marissa Callaghan captained Northern Ireland in their first appearance at a major finals at Euro 2022

Northern Ireland's women's international team will play Italy in an international friendly at Seaview on Tuesday 15 November.

The match will be the first for Kenny Shiels' side since they ended their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-1 win away to Latvia on 6 September.

Northern Ireland will not be in competitive action until next autumn when Euro 2025 qualifying commences.

Italy qualified for the 2023 World Cup by topping their qualifying group.