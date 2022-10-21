Last updated on .From the section Football

Adam Porter joins Truro City with the Cornish club top of Southern Premier Division South

Truro City have signed Salford City midfielder Adam Porter on loan.

The 20-year-old moved to the League Two side in the summer after leaving Stoke City and has featured once for the Ammies, in the EFL Trophy this season.

He started out at Stoke City's academy and featured twice for the Potters' first team in the early rounds of last season's Carabao Cup.

He spent two months on loan at Altrincham last year, playing eight times in the National League.

Meanwhile, Yeovil Town defender Ollie Haste has also extended his loan at the Southern League Premier South club.

The 18-year-old agreed an initial three-month deal back in August and will stay until the end of the season.