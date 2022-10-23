Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Gary Caldwell has been appointed as Exeter City's new manager on a "long-term contract".

The 40-year-old former Celtic and Scotland player was most recently assistant manager at Hibernian.

He led Wigan to promotion to the Championship in 2016 and has also had spells in charge of Partick Thistle and Chesterfield.

He takes over from Matt Taylor, who left to take charge of Rotherham United earlier this month.

The Grecians are eighth in League One, three points off the play-off places, after gaining automatic promotion under Taylor last season.

"As a supporter-owned club, Exeter City is unique and it was vitally important that we chose the right person to continue our journey," said Supporters' Trust chairman Nick Hawker and club president Julian Tagg in a joint statement.

"The club is in a strong position, having been promoted to League One and made a great start to the campaign, which sees us in eighth position in the table.

"Gary brings a great deal of experience to our club and we're excited and optimistic for the future."

"We would also like to put on record our thanks to interim manager Kevin Nicholson and Jon Hill for stepping in to manage the team over the last couple of weeks."

