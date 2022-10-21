Last updated on .From the section Man City

Pep Guardiola's side were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has apologised after Manchester City fans chanted about football stadium tragedies during Sunday's game at Liverpool but added he had not heard the chants himself.

The Reds condemned "vile" chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies from the away end during their 1-0 win.

But Guardiola, who has said coins were thrown at him, added he was "pretty sure" the rivalry had not become toxic.

"I didn't hear the chant. If it happened I'm so sorry," he said.

"It doesn't represent what we are as a team and a club if this happened.

"But don't worry, we can behave perfectly [after] our mistakes, without a problem."

During a fiery game, Liverpool saw manager Jurgen Klopp sent off and later charged by the Football Association for berating a referee's assistant when a foul was not given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah.

Klopp later said he would "hate it" if his comments about City's spending power made before Sunday's match were seen as xenophobic.

In addition to the chanting, Liverpool said that offensive graffiti was sprayed in the away concourse. The club has also opened an investigation into the report of coin throwing.

City's team bus was also damaged and Merseyside Police is investigating the incidents at Anfield.

Guardiola's side welcome Brighton to Etihad Stadium on Saturday, looking to close the four-point gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.