Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United could not be separated as a tight encounter at Stangmore Park ended 1-1.

The Swifts made a blistering start to the match and had a number of good opportunities to open the scoring before Michael O'Connor broke the deadlock midway through the first half.

Davy McDaid equalised soon after for Ballymena United, who grew into the game after getting level.

The draw takes second-from-bottom Dungannon to four points from 11 games.

David Jeffrey's Ballymena, who had won their last two Irish Premiership outings, remain in eighth place on 11 points.

In an often frantic first half, it was Dungannon who looked the more dangerous side, but they went in at half time regretting their missed opportunities.

Rhyss Campbell was the first of the Swifts' attackers to carve out a sight of goal, but his drive from 12 yards was just too high before Garry Breen glanced a header wide of the post.

Joe McCready had a close-range effort well blocked by Scot Whiteside as the pressure grew on the Ballymena backline, with Ross Redman hacking John Scott's shot off the goal line and Michael Ruddy missing a glorious opportunity when his free header from six yards dropped the wrong side of the post.

Swifts' finally got the goal their pressure deserved when O'Connor headed in from Waide's right-wing cross for his first league goal for the club.

However, it was a short-lived advantage as former Larne striker McDaid volleyed past Declan Dunne seven minutes later from a perfectly-flighted Ryan Waide delivery.

Ballymena came close at the start of the second half when Waide's shot was blocked by the legs of Dunne, but it proved to be a rare sight of goal as both defences gained more control during the second period.

Swifts' best effort came from a curling shot from Campbell, but for the second time in the match Redman, who was making his 600th league appearance, cleared off the goal line.

The draw extends Ballymena's unbeaten run in the league to three games and increases Dungannon's advantage over Portadown at the foot of the table to three points.