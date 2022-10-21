Jack Simpson started his career at Bournemouth and joined Cardiff from Scottish giants Rangers in August

Cardiff City have won their appeal against Jack Simpson's red card against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday, making him available for Sunday's derby against Swansea City.

Centre-back Simpson was shown a straight red card after just 18 minutes at Loftus Road for a foul on Sinclair Armstrong which also led to a penalty.

Cardiff lost the match 3-0.

"It [winning the appeal] proves the decision was wrong in the game," said Bluebirds interim manager Mark Hudson.

"Unfortunately it [the red card] changes the game and we can't do anything about that. It's a decision that's gone against us and it's hurt us in the game.

"We've spoken about it with the players. What do you do when you feel things have gone against you? We've got to spin it in a positive light for us."