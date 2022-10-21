Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha has scored 88 goals in 439 appearances over two spells for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says the Eagles will do "everything we can" to keep Wilfried Zaha, but admits they have to match his ambition.

The Ivory Coast forward is out of contract at Selhurst Park next summer.

The 29-year-old is Palace's top-scorer this season with five goals, including the winner against Wolves on Tuesday.

"I don't have any doubt about him wanting to stay in our football club, but at the same time we have to show him how ambitious we are," said Vieira.

"There's speculation on all good players who are at the end of their contract. We can only show him the love that we have for him and the way he has been playing, he's sending back the love as well. There's no losing energy in that situation.

"We know how important he is for us and I think he knows he's a big player for this football club, we expect a lot from him and Wilfried loves to have that kind of pressure on his shoulders.

"We will see what will happen, but we will do everything to keep him."

Vieira hopes the recruitment of young players such as Ebere Eze and Michael Olise, who helped Palace finish 12th in the Premier League and reach an FA Cup semi-final last season, will be enough to convince Zaha about the direction the club is heading.

"When you're looking at the talent we have on the field and the young players around him, it shows the ambition of the football club," added the Frenchman, who succeeded Roy Hodgson as Eagles boss in July 2021.

"He loves the way we are playing because it allows him to score goals and show how good he is. He's taken responsibility as well.

"He understands that he has an important role to play on and off the field. Having those players around him to have that stigma to be a positive example."

Football should do more to promote diversity - Vieira

Meanwhile, Vieira says there is not enough diversity among managers and journalists in football.

October is Black History Month and when asked about its importance Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, says football should be highlighting the achievements of people from diverse backgrounds.

"It's really important to remind ourselves that there's good black people doing good things around the world," he said.

"In our football world, with managers and journalists, I don't think there's enough diversity.

"We have to use the football field to show what the world is all about. A world with diversity where we can accept all of our differences together."