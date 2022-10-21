Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic (12:30 BST)

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday, winger Josh Ginnelly and defender Michael Smith have all trained ahead of Celtic's visit and could be in contention to play.

But midfielder Peter Haring is definitely out, while defender Nathaniel Atkinson and winger Gary Mackay-Steven are expected to remain on the sidelines.

Central defenders Craig Halkett and Kye Rowles, plus striker Liam Boyce and midfielder Beni Baningime, all remain on the sidelines.

Celtic will have an unchanged squad, with winger Jota and midfielder David Turnbull pushing to return for Tuesday's Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Defenders Stephen Welsh and Carl Starfelt remains out along with midfielder Callum McGregor.

Did you know: Hearts have lost four home games in a row, conceding 12 times without scoring, and have gone five games overall without a win, and have lost five games in a row against Celtic since a 2-1 victory at Tynecastle in July last year.

Kilmarnock v Ross County (15:00)

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty begins a 10-match ban for using sectarian language.

Blair Alston missed the midweek cup win over Dundee United with a groin strain, while fellow midfielders Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray are closing in on comebacks.

However, striker Scott Robinson is still a few weeks away from fitness.

Ben Paton has been added to the Ross County injury list after the midfielder picked up a training-ground injury, while left-back Ben Purrington drops out with an ankle problem.

Full-backs George Harmon and Connor Randall are getting close to making returns, but attacker Alex Samuel remains out long-term.

Did you know: Kilmarnock have gone four games without defeat overall and also four games at home without a loss - scoring twice in each of three wins and a draw.

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Kevin van Veen should shake off a knock to face Aberdeen, but fellow Motherwell striker Louis Moult is awaiting the outcome of a trip to see a specialist over his fitness issues.

Centre-half Sondre Solholm, who went off with a calf problem against Celtic in midweek, and wingers Joe Efford and Rolando Aarons, who have been missing through hamstring problems, will be assessed.

Left-backs Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are long-term absentees.

Aberdeen wide man Jonny Hayes faces, while midfielder Callum Roberts remains out with a hamstring problem but could be back in a fortnight following a quicker than expected improvement.

Did you know: Motherwell have lost five of their last six outings and are without a win in their latest four home games but are unbeaten in their latest five meetings with Aberdeen, winning four of them, while the Dons have not won in four visits to Fir Park since a 3-0 success in October 2019.

Rangers v Livingston

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is the latest Rangers player to pick a knock and is doubtful after picking up a knee injury against Dundee on Wednesday night.

Glen Kamara will miss out again but could be back for the Champions League game against Napoli in midweek.

Fellow midfielders Ryan Jack, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence remain on the sidelines along with central defenders Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar.

Livingston left-back Cristian Montano is expected to shake off the knock that forced him off at half-time against St Johnstone.

Midfielder Stephane Omeonga is likely to miss out again with a knock, although he is close to fitness.

Jamie Brandon is awaiting the results of a scan on a groin injury, while fellow defender Tom Parkes is out of his brace as he continues on the long road back from knee surgery.

Did you know: Rangers have won all seven domestic home games this season - nine including last term - and have won their latest eight meetings with Livingston and their latest nine at Ibrox since a 1-1 draw in March 2015. Livi have never won at Ibrox, achieving two draws in 20 visits.

St Mirren v Dundee United

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has a couple of players nursing knocks and bruises and they will be assessed.

Forward Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe.

United will be at full strength for the trip to Paisley, but head coach Liam Fox has hinted he will freshen up the side.

Did you know: St Mirren are unbeaten in five home games, winning four, while United are without a win in four away from home but are unbeaten in six visits to Paisley, winning twice, since a 2-0 loss in December 2017.

