Grant Ward's last first-team game was for Blackpool away to Bournemouth in August 2021

Blackpool have re-signed Grant Ward on a short-term contract until January.

Midfielder Ward, 27, had been training with the club following his recovery from a long-term Achilles injury and has now agreed a three-month deal.

He was released in the summer by previous manager Neil Critchley when his contract had run out, having played 56 games and scored two goals.

The ex-Tottenham academy graduate was part of the Blackpool squad that won promotion to the Championship in 2021.

But he ruptured his Achilles tendon only a few months later and has not played since undergoing surgery in September 2021.

"Everybody knows that Grant has been training with us for a number of months now - since the start of pre-season - on the basis of getting fit and fixing himself up with a club," said Blackpool manager Michael Appleton.

"But with Kevin Stewart now looking like he will be out until the New Year, this was the natural solution - to sign him until January."