Douglas Luiz was sent off for an off-the-ball incident with Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz will be available to face Brentford on Sunday after his red card during Thursday's 3-0 defeat at Fulham was revoked by the Football Association.

Luiz was shown a straight red card after being adjudged by the video assistant referee to have head-butted Aleksandar Mitrovic off the ball.

Villa were trailing 1-0 at the time of the incident in the 62nd minute.

Steven Gerrard was relieved of his duties as Villa boss after the defeat.

In a statement, an FA spokesperson said: "Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz will be available for their next game after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an independent Regulatory Commission today [Friday]."

Villa, who are in 17th place in the Premier League table, host Brentford at Villa Park on Sunday.