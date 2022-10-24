|Champions League: Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou aims to turn the promise of previous Champions League outings into "something tangible" at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.
With just one point from four Group F games, Celtic need victory to have any chance of catching the Ukrainians for a Europa League spot.
Shakhtar remain in the running for a place in the last 16.
"It's must-win in terms of continuing in Europe and the mission is to try and keep it alive," said Postecoglou.
"Just because I think we deserve something it doesn't mean that we automatically get it or you feel like you are owed something.
"My thought process around the whole thing is if you keep creating chances then eventually you will get your reward. For us, that's the key. We've just got to tackle it in the same manner, put pressure on the opposition.
"The idea is that we turn this atmosphere and the uniqueness of support we have into something tangible - and that's getting results at this level, but it's the hardest form of club football to crack."
Celtic enjoyed good displays against Real Madrid and RB Leipzig for an hour or so in Glasgow, only to fall away, while it was a similar story away to Leipzig.
The points were shared with Shakhtar in Warsaw on an evening when the best openings came Celtic's way.
"This year has been about testing ourselves," added Postecoglou, who like most of his players is experiencing in the tournament for the first time.
"We know the areas where we have fallen short, but we've gone about it exactly the way I wanted us to. This is another opportunity to be the kind of football team we want to be against the best opposition club football has to offer."
Shakhtar are unbeaten in domestic competition since Ukrainian football resumed amid the country's conflict with Russia. After an opening draw, they have won six straight games.
That leaves the visitors with one solitary defeat this term, a 2-1 loss away Real Madrid, having held the reigning champions to a 1-1 draw in Poland on their most recent Champions League outing.
Team news
David Turnbull returns from injury but the game comes too soon for Celtic pair Jota and Carl Starfelt, who are close to regaining match fitness.
Former Celtic winger Maryan Shved is a doubt for Shakhtar, along with midfielder Oleg Ocheretko and right-back Yukhym Konoplya.
What they said
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart: "We always play to win and we will approach it in the same aggressive way. We're ready for another high quality game.
"We've been well and truly in games and had chances to take control but, at the top level, it's not about the chances you create, it's about the ones you put away. It's been about huge moments and our opponents have seized those moments, but we are not far away.
"We want to make a good impression and it's important for the club to be in Europe for as long as possible. These nights are special and we want to give back, but I think the supporters understand what we are putting in."
Match stats
- Celtic have won both of their previous home European matches against Shakhtar Donetsk, winning 1-0 and 2-1 in the Champions League group stages in 2004-05 and 2007-08 respectively.
- There has never been an away win in five previous Champions League meetings between Celtic and Shakhtar Donetsk, with four home wins and one draw in the most recent meeting on MD2 this season, drawing 1-1 in Poland.
- In the previous five meetings between Celtic and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage, both teams have shared two wins apiece. The one draw came in this season's reverse fixture, with Celtic drawing 1-1 away from home.
- Shakhtar Donetsk have never won a Champions League away match against a British team, losing on eight of their nine total trips (D1). They did avoid defeat in the most recent one, however, drawing 1-1 against Manchester City in November 2019.
- Celtic have lost seven of their last eight games in the Champions League (D1), and looking for their first win in the competition since September 2017 (3-0 v Anderlecht).
- If Celtic lose this match, they will become the first team in Champions League history to lose eight consecutive home games. Their current streak of seven straight home defeats is the joint-longest in the competition, along with a Monaco run ending in 2018-19.
- Along with their victory over RB Leipzig on MD1, Shakhtar Donetsk will be looking to win multiple away games in a Champions League campaign for the first time since 2010-11, when they won twice in the group stage (3-0 v Braga and Partizan Belgrade) and once in the Last 16 (3-2 v Roma).
- Celtic have only kept one clean sheet in their last 29 matches in the Champions League, with that coming in a win at Anderlecht in September 2017. Across these 29 matches, Celtic have conceded 70 goals at an average of 2.4 per game.
- Oleksandr Zubkov has scored in his last two appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, both against Real Madrid (home and away). Zubkov could become just the fourth player to score in three consecutive appearances for Shakhtar in the competition, after Eduardo da Silva, Luiz Adriano, and Alex Teixeira.
- Jota is the only Celtic player who has scored in the Champions League so far this season. He could become just the fifth player to score in consecutive games for the club in the competition, and first since Georgios Samaras in October 2012.