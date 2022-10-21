Close menu

Irish Premier Division: Derry City's title hopes fade after draw with Shelbourne

By Niall KeenanBBC Sport NI

Derry defender Shane McEleney remonstrates with referee Derek Tomney at the Brandywell
Derry City's title hopes were dealt a hammer blow by Friday's defeat by Shelbourne

Derry City lost ground in the race for the League of Ireland title as they slipped to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Shelbourne at the Brandywell.

A low-key first half saw the sides head in goalless at the break.

Jack Moylan fired Shels in front after 70 minutes after a misplaced pass from Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Joe Thomson carved out an equaliser but Derry are now eight points behind Shamrock Rovers, who came from behind to beat St Pat's 4-1 in Tallaght.

More to follow.

