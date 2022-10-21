Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City's title hopes were dealt a hammer blow by Friday's defeat by Shelbourne

Derry City lost ground in the race for the League of Ireland title as they slipped to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Shelbourne at the Brandywell.

A low-key first half saw the sides head in goalless at the break.

Jack Moylan fired Shels in front after 70 minutes after a misplaced pass from Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Joe Thomson carved out an equaliser but Derry are now eight points behind Shamrock Rovers, who came from behind to beat St Pat's 4-1 in Tallaght.

More to follow.