Watch: Larne thrash Linfield to stay top of the table

Leaders Larne secured an emphatic 4-2 victory over Linfield at Windsor Park to ensure they remain top of the Irish Premiership table.

The statement win for Tiernan Lynch's side moves them 10 points ahead of the out-of-sorts title holders.

Glentoran beat Newry City 1-0 to stay second with third-placed Crusaders thumping Portadown 4-0.

Cliftonville won 4-2 away to Coleraine while Glenavon defeated Carrick Rangers by the same scoreline.

The defeat by Larne leaves the Blues, aiming for a fifth consecutive Gibson Cup, in sixth place as their stuttering start to their title defence continued.

Manager David Healy and his players came under pressure after losing 3-0 to Glentoran in last weekend's Big Two encounter, but they had responded with a last-gasp 3-2 win over Glenavon on Tuesday night.

Ben Doherty, Paul O'Neill, Lee Bonis and Leroy Millar hit their goals, with Cammy Palmer pulling one back for Linfield to make it 2-1 just before half-time and substitute Ethan Devine scoring late on to make it 4-2.

It was an excellent start for the Invermen who had two goals in the opening eight minutes, with Ben Doherty sending Chris Johns the wrong way from the penalty spot to open the scoring.

The second came from a lovely move down the right as Millar played in Bonis, who unselfishly squared it to O'Neill to make no mistake with his first-time finish.

Linfield responded less than five minutes before half-time as Palmer got on the end of a superb cross from the right by Kirk Millar.

The hosts started the second half strongly and came close a number of times but it was Larne who restored their two-goal lead when Bonis got in front of his man to turn in Jeff Hughes' cross.

Lynch's men added a fourth 20 minutes from time as Doherty's low cross found its way to Millar, who made no mistake with his first-time effort before Devine grabbed a consolation goal six minutes from time with a dipping free-kick from just outside the 18-yard box.

Second-placed Glens stay a point off top

Watch: McMenamin helps Glens edge Newry to stay second

Glentoran maintained their impressive start to the league campaign with a 1-0 victory over Newry City at the Showgrounds that means they have won 25 points from a possible 27.

It was Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin that got the vital goal in the 12th minute, striking low and hard past Steven Maguire's near post.

They had a chance to double their lead on the 54th minute after Plum was brought down in the box but Jay Donnelly's penalty was saved by the impressive Steven Maguire, who was also alert minutes later to deny Rory Donnelly, Danny Purkis and Rhys Marshall.

Glentoran's wastefulness nearly came back to haunt them when Daniel Hughes' shot on the turn in stoppage time had visiting keeper Aaron McCarey scrambling to save. The rebound fell to the feet of substitute Declan Carville who somehow could not apply the finishing touch when he had an open goal.

Crues thump Ports at Seaview

Crusaders ease past Portadown with four-goal victory

At Seaview, Adam Lecky opened the scoring for Crusaders 20 minutes in when his inch-perfect header found the back of the net.

Lecky was involved again for the second when a great one-two between the striker and McCauley Snelgrove got the better of the Portadown defence, with Snelgrove's strike finding the bottom left-hand corner.

The Crues came out with intent after half time and had scored two more within the opening six minutes.

Lecky got his second when he was brought down in the box by Lee Upton, with his resulting spot-kick sending McKenna the wrong way.

Jude Winchester's strong strike from outside the box soon after added more suffering to a deflated Portadown side who remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point from 10 games.

Hale hits early double as Reds beat Bannsiders

Hale scores twice as Reds beat Coleraine

Cliftonville strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Premiership and, in the process, made amends for an opening day defeat with a 4-2 away win at Coleraine.

Two goals in as many first half minutes from Rory Hale set them on their way at the Showgrounds, though a Conor McKendry goal just before half-time gave the home side hope at the break.

Ryan Curran's header from a Jamie McDonagh corner just after the hour mark re-established the visitors' advantage before Matthew Shevlin reduced the arrears with a fine finish after 77 minutes.

However, hopes of a home comeback were dashed in the 89th minute when second-half sub Joe Gormley headed home at the back post after a Coleraine attack broke down at the other end.

The result sees Cliftonville get back to winning ways after last week's thumping at Larne and moves them to within a point of third-placed Crusaders.

Glenavon too strong for Carrick

Watch: Glenavon bounce back to put four past Carrick

Glenavon bounced back from their midweek defeat by Linfield by putting four past Carrick Rangers at Mourneview Park.

Matthew Fitzpatrick put them ahead on 13 minutes and, while Andy Mitchell responded with a superb drive from distance for Carrick, the hosts were ahead at the break thanks to Eoin Bradley's header.

Lloyd Anderson brought the visitors level for the second time just four minutes after the restart, but it was Glenavon who finished strongly as Jack Malone and Matthew Snoddy goals gave Gary Hamilton's side their third league win of the season.

The Lurgan Blues move to within four points of seventh-placed Carrick, who missed the opportunity to capitalise on defeats for Coleraine and Linfield.