Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion12:30Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 2Furlong
  • 4O'Shea
  • 15Pieters
  • 10Phillips
  • 8Livermore
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 3Townsend
  • 17J Wallace
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 1Button
  • 14Molumby
  • 16Kelly
  • 19Swift
  • 20Reach
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 35Yokuslu

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Davies
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 6Basham
  • 2Baldock
  • 22Doyle
  • 16Norwood
  • 4Fleck
  • 23Osborn
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 3Stevens
  • 7Brewster
  • 10Sharp
  • 11Khadra
  • 19Robinson
  • 28McAtee
  • 37Amissah
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley1788130151532
2QPR179352519630
3Blackburn1710072218430
4Swansea178452222028
5Sheff Utd1675426161026
6Millwall168262219326
7Norwich177462319425
8Reading168171923-425
9Luton166642018224
10Watford166552320323
11Birmingham176561815323
12Rotherham165742019122
13Bristol City186482526-122
14Preston175751114-322
15Sunderland165562120120
16Hull166282031-1120
17Stoke165471720-319
18Blackpool165472125-419
19Wigan165471724-719
20Cardiff165381219-718
21Middlesbrough164571921-217
22Coventry144551416-217
23West Brom162862022-214
24Huddersfield153391622-612
View full Championship table

