League One
DerbyDerby County15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Bristol Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth16122232171538
2Ipswich16113231141736
3Sheff Wed1694329141531
4Peterborough1691631191228
5Bolton158341811727
6Portsmouth147522416826
7Exeter166462621522
8Charlton165742319422
9Barnsley156361714321
10Derby146351512321
11Lincoln City145631717021
12Shrewsbury156361517-221
13Wycombe156272020020
14Bristol Rovers165562527-220
15Port Vale155461722-519
16Cambridge166191828-1019
17Fleetwood153841314-117
18Cheltenham155281320-717
19Accrington154471725-816
20Oxford Utd144371517-215
21MK Dons1541101522-713
22Forest Green163491533-1813
23Burton1633101831-1312
24Morecambe152581125-1411
View full League One table

