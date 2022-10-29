Portsmouth v Shrewsbury Town

PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|16
|12
|2
|2
|32
|17
|15
|38
|2
|Ipswich
|16
|11
|3
|2
|31
|14
|17
|36
|3
|Sheff Wed
|16
|9
|4
|3
|29
|14
|15
|31
|4
|Peterborough
|16
|9
|1
|6
|31
|19
|12
|28
|5
|Bolton
|15
|8
|3
|4
|18
|11
|7
|27
|6
|Portsmouth
|14
|7
|5
|2
|24
|16
|8
|26
|7
|Exeter
|16
|6
|4
|6
|26
|21
|5
|22
|8
|Charlton
|16
|5
|7
|4
|23
|19
|4
|22
|9
|Barnsley
|15
|6
|3
|6
|17
|14
|3
|21
|10
|Derby
|14
|6
|3
|5
|15
|12
|3
|21
|11
|Lincoln City
|14
|5
|6
|3
|17
|17
|0
|21
|12
|Shrewsbury
|15
|6
|3
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|21
|13
|Wycombe
|15
|6
|2
|7
|20
|20
|0
|20
|14
|Bristol Rovers
|16
|5
|5
|6
|25
|27
|-2
|20
|15
|Port Vale
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|22
|-5
|19
|16
|Cambridge
|16
|6
|1
|9
|18
|28
|-10
|19
|17
|Fleetwood
|15
|3
|8
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|17
|18
|Cheltenham
|15
|5
|2
|8
|13
|20
|-7
|17
|19
|Accrington
|15
|4
|4
|7
|17
|25
|-8
|16
|20
|Oxford Utd
|14
|4
|3
|7
|15
|17
|-2
|15
|21
|MK Dons
|15
|4
|1
|10
|15
|22
|-7
|13
|22
|Forest Green
|16
|3
|4
|9
|15
|33
|-18
|13
|23
|Burton
|16
|3
|3
|10
|18
|31
|-13
|12
|24
|Morecambe
|15
|2
|5
|8
|11
|25
|-14
|11
