Walsall v Rochdale

WalsallWalsall15:00RochdaleRochdale
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|15
|11
|3
|1
|25
|9
|16
|36
|2
|Stevenage
|16
|11
|2
|3
|23
|14
|9
|35
|3
|Northampton
|16
|9
|4
|3
|28
|18
|10
|31
|4
|Mansfield
|15
|8
|3
|4
|23
|16
|7
|27
|5
|Salford
|15
|8
|3
|4
|19
|12
|7
|27
|6
|Swindon
|16
|7
|6
|3
|18
|15
|3
|27
|7
|Bradford
|15
|7
|5
|3
|20
|12
|8
|26
|8
|Barrow
|15
|8
|1
|6
|18
|16
|2
|25
|9
|Tranmere
|15
|7
|3
|5
|18
|11
|7
|24
|10
|Carlisle
|15
|6
|6
|3
|21
|16
|5
|24
|11
|Grimsby
|15
|6
|5
|4
|17
|12
|5
|23
|12
|Doncaster
|16
|6
|4
|6
|19
|21
|-2
|22
|13
|Walsall
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|16
|4
|20
|14
|Crewe
|15
|4
|7
|4
|15
|17
|-2
|19
|15
|Sutton United
|16
|5
|4
|7
|16
|20
|-4
|19
|16
|Stockport
|15
|5
|3
|7
|18
|19
|-1
|18
|17
|Wimbledon
|15
|4
|4
|7
|17
|22
|-5
|16
|18
|Newport
|16
|4
|3
|9
|14
|19
|-5
|15
|19
|Crawley
|15
|3
|4
|8
|17
|27
|-10
|13
|20
|Gillingham
|15
|2
|7
|6
|6
|16
|-10
|13
|21
|Harrogate
|15
|3
|3
|9
|12
|21
|-9
|12
|22
|Rochdale
|15
|3
|3
|9
|12
|22
|-10
|12
|23
|Colchester
|15
|2
|4
|9
|12
|21
|-9
|10
|24
|Hartlepool
|16
|1
|6
|9
|13
|29
|-16
|9
