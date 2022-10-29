Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers15:00AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Aberdeen

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1110013993030
2Rangers1182127101726
3Aberdeen116142216619
4St Mirren116141214-219
5Hibernian125251416-217
6Livingston11515913-416
7Hearts114251820-214
8Motherwell124171516-113
9St Johnstone124171317-413
10Kilmarnock12336919-1012
11Dundee Utd122371125-149
12Ross County12237620-149
