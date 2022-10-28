Close menu
Premier League
FulhamFulham17:30EvertonEverton
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal of the season last weekend against Crystal Palace as he continued his return from injury

TEAM NEWS

Fulham full-back Kenny Tete is available after a five-match absence because of a hamstring injury.

Daniel James also returns, having been unable to play against his parent club Leeds United last weekend.

Everton welcome back Nathan Patterson from the ankle injury he sustained during Scotland's win over Ukraine on 21 September.

Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend remain unavailable for Frank Lampard's side.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Everton have got something about them now under Frank Lampard but I have been really impressed with Fulham too, and I have written them off too many times this season.

Marco Silva's side are lively home or away and they will have a real go at Goodison Park too - the battle between Aleksandar Mitrovic and James Tarkowski and Conor Coady will be a really good one.

You could make a case for both teams to win this one... so I am going for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v rapper Dapz on the Map

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 18 goals in 17 league appearances at Craven Cottage in 2022

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Fulham have won two of their past three Premier League games against Everton.
  • However, the Toffees could earn consecutive away league victories against Fulham for the first time.

Fulham

  • Fulham are vying to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2019.
  • They could also score three or more goals in three successive top-flight matches for the first time since 1966.
  • The Cottagers have scored in all six home league matches so far this season - they only scored in seven of their 19 games at Craven Cottage during their most recent top-flight campaign.
  • Marco Silva will manage against the Toffees for the first time since he left the club in 2019.
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic needs one more goal to become just the second Fulham player after Clint Dempsey to score 10 or more in the Premier League in two separate seasons.

Everton

  • Everton have lost 16 of their past 23 Premier League away games (W2, D5).
  • The Toffees are winless in their last 12 away fixtures against teams in the top half of the table (D4, L8).
  • They're also without a win against a promoted side in each of their last six attempts (D2, L4).
  • Alex Iwobi is just one short of equalling his career-best tally of six assists in a season, which he did with Arsenal in 2018-19.
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal since May in last week's victory over Crystal Palace.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal1191125111428
2Man City1182136112526
3Tottenham127232314923
4Newcastle1256120101021
5Chelsea116321611521
6Man Utd116231616020
7Fulham125342222018
8Liverpool114432213916
9Brighton114341514115
10West Ham124261112-114
11Brentford123541821-314
12Everton123451112-113
13Crystal Palace113441216-413
14Bournemouth123451025-1513
15Aston Villa123361116-512
16Southampton123361119-812
17Leicester123272124-311
18Leeds112361318-59
19Wolves12237518-139
20Nottm Forest12237823-159
View full Premier League table

