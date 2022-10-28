Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Allan Saint-Maximin's only appearance since August was a 12-minute cameo against Brentford on 8 October

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin has trained this week after overcoming hamstring problems and he could feature for only the second time since August.

Elliot Anderson is fit after a minor injury.

Lucas Digne is available for Aston Villa after a five-match absence due to a hairline ankle fracture sustained on international duty with France.

Boubacar Kamara is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury but is not yet ready to play.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Unai Emery is Aston Villa's new manager but caretaker boss Aaron Danks will be in charge again for this game after overseeing their 4-0 win over Brentford last time out.

This is a much tougher task for Villa. I really like the way Newcastle are shaping up under Eddie Howe - they are in the top four and with a bit more luck they could have picked up even more points and be even higher in the table.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v rapper Dapz on the Map

Back then, they lost 4-0 away to Wigan Athletic

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's 1-0 home victory in February last season ended a seven-match Premier League winless streak in this fixture.

The Magpies are unbeaten in 13 Premier League home games against Aston Villa, their longest run versus a particular team (W7, D6).

Newcastle have scored once in each of the past seven Premier League meetings at St James' Park, with three 1-0 wins and four 1-1 draws.

Newcastle United

Newcastle can equal the club Premier League record of five wins in a month, achieved most recently in April 2006.

An 18th top-flight victory of 2022 would be their most in a calendar year since 2002, when they recorded 20.

The Magpies have only lost once in 15 matches in all competitions (W8, D6).

They have the best defensive record in the division, conceding 10 goals in 12 league games.

Manchester City and Liverpool are the only visiting teams to have won in 20 Premier League fixtures at St James' Park since Eddie Howe was appointed as Newcastle's manager.

Miguel Almiron has scored five league goals in as many appearances this month.

Callum Wilson has failed to score in his six Premier League appearances versus Aston Villa. It's the most games he has played against a side without ever scoring.

Aston Villa

Villa's six-match winless away run in 2022-23 is their longest from the beginning of a Premier League season since a streak of seven games 11 years ago.

Their solitary victory in 11 away league fixtures was 3-1 at Burnley in May.

Aston Villa are looking to earn successive league victories for the first time since May.

They have only taken one point from their 12 most recent matches against sides starting the day in the top four.

Philippe Coutinho has scored one goal and made no assists in his past 22 Premier League appearances.

My Newcastle United line-up Predict Newcastle's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Aston Villa line-up Predict Aston Villa's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team