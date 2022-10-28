Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool19:45LeedsLeeds United
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Thiago Alcantara
Thiago Alcantara has missed two matches for Liverpool because of an ear infection

TEAM NEWS

Thiago Alcantara is available for Liverpool after recovering from an ear infection.

Ibrahima Konate returned as an unused substitute against Ajax on Wednesday but Jordan Henderson suffered a knock in that game and will be assessed,

Leeds have fitness doubts over six players: Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo Moreno, Tyler Adams, Joe Gelhardt, Leo Hjelde and Liam Cooper.

Adam Forshaw and long-term absentee Stuart Dallas are definitely out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I don't think Leeds' poor form is all on Jesse Marsch and I think it is harsh that the fans have turned on him as quickly as they have done, but they really need a positive result at Anfield.

Liverpool have been a 'Jekyll and Hyde' side all season and I keep getting them wrong - after they beat Manchester City and West Ham, going to bottom-side Nottingham Forest felt like an open goal for them, but they did not turn up.

They are at home this time, though, and they put in a really strong performance at Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

So, again, I am going to say the Reds will win comfortably and find the spark they have been missing for months. If they do, then things could get messy for Marsch and his side because their defence is a real cause for concern.

Prediction: 6-1

Sutton's full predictions v rapper Dapz on the Map

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in 12 competitive meetings since a 2-1 Premier League home defeat in April 2001 (W9, D3).
  • Leeds have lost their last four away league matches against Liverpool, conceding 16 goals.

Liverpool

  • The Reds have lost three of their 11 Premier League games in 2022-23; they were only beaten twice throughout last season.
  • Liverpool could suffer consecutive league defeats for the first time since March 2021, which is also when they last went two top-flight matches without scoring.
  • Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in 29 Premier League home games since a 1-0 loss against Fulham in March 2021 (W22, D7).
  • Mohamed Salah has scored three Premier League goals in 2022-23. His lowest tally in a season for Liverpool by the end of October is five.
  • Roberto Firmino has provided six goals and three assists in 10 Premier League appearances this campaign.

Leeds United

  • Nine points is their fewest after 11 league games of a season since 2003-04, when they were last relegated from the top flight.
  • It's four league defeats in a row for Jesse Marsch's side, and their eight-match winless run is currently the longest in the division (D2, L6).
  • They could lose five consecutive away league fixtures for the first time since September to November 2006 in the Championship.
  • Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals but has gone 12 league appearances without scoring since his 95th-minute equaliser against Brentford last December.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal1191125111428
2Man City1182136112526
3Tottenham127232314923
4Newcastle1256120101021
5Chelsea116321611521
6Man Utd116231616020
7Fulham125342222018
8Liverpool114432213916
9Brighton114341514115
10West Ham124261112-114
11Brentford123541821-314
12Everton123451112-113
13Crystal Palace113441216-413
14Bournemouth123451025-1513
15Aston Villa123361116-512
16Southampton123361119-812
17Leicester123272124-311
18Leeds112361318-59
19Wolves12237518-139
20Nottm Forest12237823-159
View full Premier League table

