Liverpool v Leeds United

Thiago Alcantara has missed two matches for Liverpool because of an ear infection

Thiago Alcantara is available for Liverpool after recovering from an ear infection.

Ibrahima Konate returned as an unused substitute against Ajax on Wednesday but Jordan Henderson suffered a knock in that game and will be assessed,

Leeds have fitness doubts over six players: Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo Moreno, Tyler Adams, Joe Gelhardt, Leo Hjelde and Liam Cooper.

Adam Forshaw and long-term absentee Stuart Dallas are definitely out.

I don't think Leeds' poor form is all on Jesse Marsch and I think it is harsh that the fans have turned on him as quickly as they have done, but they really need a positive result at Anfield.

Liverpool have been a 'Jekyll and Hyde' side all season and I keep getting them wrong - after they beat Manchester City and West Ham, going to bottom-side Nottingham Forest felt like an open goal for them, but they did not turn up.

They are at home this time, though, and they put in a really strong performance at Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

So, again, I am going to say the Reds will win comfortably and find the spark they have been missing for months. If they do, then things could get messy for Marsch and his side because their defence is a real cause for concern.

Prediction: 6-1

Liverpool are unbeaten in 12 competitive meetings since a 2-1 Premier League home defeat in April 2001 (W9, D3).

Leeds have lost their last four away league matches against Liverpool, conceding 16 goals.

The Reds have lost three of their 11 Premier League games in 2022-23; they were only beaten twice throughout last season.

Liverpool could suffer consecutive league defeats for the first time since March 2021, which is also when they last went two top-flight matches without scoring.

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in 29 Premier League home games since a 1-0 loss against Fulham in March 2021 (W22, D7).

Mohamed Salah has scored three Premier League goals in 2022-23. His lowest tally in a season for Liverpool by the end of October is five.

Roberto Firmino has provided six goals and three assists in 10 Premier League appearances this campaign.

Nine points is their fewest after 11 league games of a season since 2003-04, when they were last relegated from the top flight.

It's four league defeats in a row for Jesse Marsch's side, and their eight-match winless run is currently the longest in the division (D2, L6).

They could lose five consecutive away league fixtures for the first time since September to November 2006 in the Championship.

Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals but has gone 12 league appearances without scoring since his 95th-minute equaliser against Brentford last December.

